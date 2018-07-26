Cygnet Theatre Presents Immersive Storytelling Experience

SAN DIEGO – Cygnet Theatre is pleased to present a different kind of theatrical event with the West Coast premiere of Every Brilliant Thing. This immersive storytelling experience tackles the heavy issues of depression and suicide by blending comedy, improv, and audience interaction. Written by Duncan Macmillan in collaboration with comedian Jonny Donahoe and directed by Rob Lutfy, the production runs August 22 through September 16.

This 70 minute, one-man show begins with a list started by a seven year old boy whose mother has just attempted suicide. The narrator recounts a life lived in the shadow of mental illness, while making a list of everything worth living for. As the little boy grows up and has his own experiences with love, loss and depression the list becomes more nuanced, complex, and beautiful.

In a role designed to adapt to the actor, Ro Boddie becomes the Narrator. Boddie, the Craig Noel Actor of the Year (2016), has been seen at La Jolla Playhouse in Blueprints to Freedom and on the Cygnet Stage in Seven Guitars, King Hedley II and Stupid F**king Bird, a show in which he also showcased his improv skills while breaking the fourth wall to interact directly with patrons.

From the moment patrons arrive at the theatre their experience will not be typical. They won’t be handed a program. Instead, they will be invited to mingle with other patrons on the set if they would like. Ro, as the narrator, will engage with patrons before the show as he recruits willing audience members to assume different roles in his story.

Director Rob Lutfy says, “I have trouble finding the words to describe this unique theatrical experience. I can tell you that when I first read the play I was crying and laughing within the first few pages. I can tell you that the audience will enter the theatre as strangers and leave as a family, an ensemble united by a stranger’s story. I can tell you that the actor Ro Boddie is one of the most powerful actors I know.” He continues. “It is a journey that is as joyful as it is painful; as filled with laughter as it is with tears; but in the end filled with hope. It is a very personal story for me to be able to tell.”