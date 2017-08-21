Cygnet Theatre “THE EFFECT OF GAMMA RAYS ON MAN-IN-THE-MOON MARIGOLDS

SAN DIEGO, CA – The Effect of Gamma Rays on Man-in-the-Moon Marigolds was the brainchild of a public school science teacher turned playwright, Paul Zindel. The work won the Pulitzer Prize for Drama, the New York Drama Critics Circle Award, and the Obie Award for best American play. Generations of audiences are familiar with the film version from 1972, which was directed by Paul Newman and starred his wife, Joanne Woodward and their daughter, Nell Potts. Cygnet’s production is directed by Rob Lutfy and runsAugust 30th through September 24th. Opening night for media is September 2nd.

The Effect of Gamma Rays on Man-in-the-Moon Marigolds is the story of a wounded family unraveling at the age of innocence and at the age of no return. Life in the 1960s with Beatrice, an embittered single mother, resembles a hell more than a home for her two daughters. But Tillie, the youngest, finds her own way to connect to the world with resilience and hope. She is a keeper of rabbits, dreamer of atoms, true believer in life, hope, and the effect of gamma rays on man-in-the-moon marigolds.

“I’m thrilled to be working on a play that has contributed so much to the landscape of American theatre. ‘It’s right up there with the work of Tennessee Williams and Arthur Miller.” says Lutfy. “Because of its poetic and intense nature, it’s also a very meaty piece for actors.”

The role of domineering and combative Beatrice has attracted some of the very best actresses in the Method tradition including Shelley Winters and Joanne Woodward, as well as legendary character actors Joan Blondell and Eileen Heckart. Accomplished San Diego actor DeAnna Driscoll (The Quality of Life; Intrepid Theatre) steps into that role at Cygnet. Her hopeful and introverted daughter, Tillie Hunsdorfer, is played by 14-year-oldAbby DePuy (Festival of Christmas: The Angel’s Arms; Lamb’s Players Theatre). Completing the family trio is Rachel Esther Tate (Stupid F**king Bird) as Tillie’s dysfunctional older sister Ruth. Rounding out the cast are Carm Greco (Sunset Park;Scripps Ranch Theatre) and Michelle Trester (4000 Miles; ion Theatre).

The production features set design by C. Murdock Lucas, costume design by Shelly Williams, lighting design by Conor Mulligan, and sound design by Kevin Anthenill. Wigs and makeup will be created by Peter Herman. Dean Remington will stage manage.

Tickets are on sale now and may be purchased in person at the box office located at 4040 Twiggs St., by calling 619-337-1525 or by visiting www.cygnettheatre.com.

WHERE: Cygnet Theatre

4040 Twiggs St. in Old Town San Diego State Historic Park

DATES: Previews begin: Wednesday, August 30

Press Opening: Saturday, September 2, 8:00pm

Closes: Sunday, September 24Performance Schedule:

Wednesday & Thursday at 7:30pm

Friday at 8:00pm

Saturday at 3:00pm and 8:00pm – Sunday at 2:00pm and 7:00pm

CYGNETURE EVENTS:

Designer Showcase (Behind the Scenes forum) – September 5

Out Night (LGBT) – September 6

Theatre on Tap (Beer Tasting) and Friday Forum – September 8

Wine Night (Wine Tasting) – September 14

PRICES:

Prices rage $38 – $59 – Discounts are available for preview performances, children, seniors, students, active-duty military & groups of 10 or more.

By Phone: (619) 337-1525