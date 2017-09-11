CYGNET PREMIERES ‘THE LEGEND OF GEORGIA MCBRIDE’ IN SAN DIEGO

SAN DIEGO, CA – Catty commentary, witty references, glam, and some spirited music and choreography make The Legend of Georgia McBride a flamboyantly fun comedy. But the Obie award-winning playwright Matthew Lopez (The Whipping Man) also delivers a story of meaningful transformation. Cygnet’s production is directed by Sean Murray and runs October 11th through November 12th.

Boyishly charming Elvis impersonator Casey is young, broke, and just found out he’s going to be a father. The King’s appeal is fading fast in the Florida Panhandle and his boss needs another act to draw customers. Enter drag queen Miss Tracy Mills, who steals the show and takes Casey under her wing as he trades one sequined outfit for another.

“The real center of the story is about people finding their heart, finding what they do well, and finding family.” Says Murray “It’s an irresistibly fun and sassy show with a lot of great performance numbers…all wrapped up in fabulous gowns and smartly accessorized!”

Making his Cygnet debut as Casey is Spencer Bang, a graduate of University of North Carolina School of the Arts. Cygnet veteran David McBean slips on heels for the role of Miss Tracy Mills. The cast is rounded out by Alexandra Slade as Casey’s wife Jo, Lance Carter as Eddie, and Chelsey Polk in two roles – Rexy and Jason.

The production features set design by Sean Fanning, costume design by Jennifer Brawn Gittings, lighting design by Kyle Montgomery, and sound design by Dylan Nielson. Wigs and makeup will be created by Peter Herman. Craig Campbell will stage manage.

Tickets are on sale now and may be purchased in person at the box office located at 4040 Twiggs St., by calling 619-337-1525 or by visiting www.cygnettheatre.com.