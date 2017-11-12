Currie Thompson & Matt Romero Pace Palomar In Win Over Tival Grossmont

David A. Willauer-In one of the most played junior college football rivals in Southern California, the Comets of Palomar improve their record at 5-5 on the season as they defeated the Griffins of Grossmont by a very close 17-14 score.

In the first quarter, the Comets jumped out to an 8-0 lead on Currie Thompson’s (10 carries for 13 yards) 1 yard run with the 2 point PAT good.

The Griffins came back in the second quarter to cut the Palomar lead to 8-7 as Jerome Johnson III (9 carries for 32 yards) scored on a 3 yard run with the PAT Good.

With 47 seconds left in the half former Oceanside High School product Matt Romero 14 completions out of 20 attempts for 182 yards threw a 31 yard strike to wide receiver and former Vista High product Ryan Lasua (2 receptions for 55 yards) with the PAT good to put the Comets up 15-7.

With 11 seconds left in the half, the Griffins came back to cut the lead to 1 at 15-14 as qb Brad Cagle 9 completions out of 18 attempts for 140 yards threw a 34 yard strike to wide receiver Lacman Barqoo 4 receptions for 99 yards with the PAT good.

At 11;49 of the 4th quarter, the Griffins punted on 4th down and the ball went in the end zone for a safety as Palomar head for the final score of 17-14

Joe Early Head Football Coach of Palomar College: “Our defense got us out of a couple of situations as our offense did well at the running game tonight but our passing game was all right we had some opportunities that we didn’t cash as my hats off to the defense as they played extremely well”

“Near the end we lost our composure a bit I told the team you can’t consistently win games when your shooting yourself in the foot that is something that we have to address and watch the films now we will wait and see with our record being at 5-5 we might be bowl eliglble but we have to wait on Sunday, November 12 on what the committee has to do in Sacramento, CA.” said Coach Early

“On the first TD by Currie Thompson it was a 6 play drive as we marched down the field along with a 2 point conversion which put us up 8-0, after that it was sort of a slow ballgame for a while and Grossmont did a good job at bringing pressure on us along with slowing our running game down.” “Isaiah Aguiero was playing on a bad ankle Currie Thompson did a good job I wish that we could have been more sufficient in the passing game we let some of the turnovers get to us but my hats off to the Griffins they played a better game.” said Coach Early