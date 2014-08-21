Culture Caravan Trips in September



WELLS FARGO AND THE FEDS!

Wednesday, September 3, 2014 in Los Angeles

Leave 7:30 am and Return at 5:30 pm

$49 MEAL:

Go for the gold at the Wells Fargo museum, where we’ll see prospecting and assaying equipment, board a stagecoach, and listen to a typical journey. We’ll even see a two (2) pound gold nugget. Lunch will be on your own at the newly remodeled L.A.’s famous downtown landmark cafeteria “Clifton’s Brookdale” serving delicious homemade food since 1931. Next we go for the money! Money, money, money! Money everywhere and not a buck to spend! For 90 intriguing minutes, we’ll be surrounded by more money than we can ever imagine!

We’ll tour the Los Angeles branch of the Federal Reserve Bank; come feel your heart break as they shred OLD TIRED MONEY. Because of vault security, we won’t be picking up any samples; we’ll even see how checks are processed at the unbelievable rate of 2,400 a minute! That’s 144,000 checks an hour!

AND…. The PETERSEN MUSEUM in Los Angeles

Tuesday, September 23, 2014 Leave 8 am and Return at 5:30 pm

$59 or $79 w/Vault Tour – MEAL: “On Your Own”

Experience American car culture in the city built around the automobile- the Petersen Automotive Museum! Tour three floors of exciting and inspiring exhibits that explore the world of the automobile. See how automobiles shaped Los Angeles and learn the role they played

in Hollywood movies! In the Streetscape, vehicles are displayed in a realistic environment that will take you back in time to the

earliest days of the automobile in L.A. An optional guided tour to the “Vault” by museum staff will ensure a quality experience.

These tours will be intimate (no more than 20 people at a time). Examples of vehicles currently located in the Vault include the

spectacular one-of-one 1925/34 “Round Door” Rolls-Royce Phantom I Aerodynamic Coupe, a Ferrari given to Henry Ford II

by Enzo Ferrari, a rare Jaguar XKSS formerly owned by actor Steve McQueen, a Mercedes used by Sadam Hussein and a 1939

Bugatti given to the Shah of Iran as a wedding present. A wide variety of hot rods, muscle cars, Hollywood vehicles, exotics,

vehicles used by heads of state, motorcycles, and even a Popemobile are housed in the Vault. Temperature controlled –

dress warm for the vault! On our way home, we’ll stop by Watson’s Soda Fountain in Old Town Orange, serving sweet

treats since 1889. Reminisce over the best of the past with a shake, malt, or hot fudge sundae and spend a little time strolling

downtown.

GENERAL INFORMATION

1400 B Vale Terrace Dr., Vista CA 92084

Regular office hours are – 9:00 a.m. to 12:00 p.m., Mon.-Fri

Phone us at (760) 643-2828 or email at vgiancola@cityofvista.com