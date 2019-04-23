Culture Caravan – OUE Skyspace and the Biltmore Hotel

Vista, CA — – Culture Caravan still has tickets available for OUE Skyspace and the Biltmore Hotel in Los Angeles. How about a vertical adventure at California’s tallest open-air observation deck and the premiere destination for panoramic views of Los Angeles? If you dare, ride the Skyslide, a glass slide nearly 1000’ above ground. Indulge in a bit of history and enjoy an elegant lunch at The Biltmore Hotel. Soak in the beauty of the Los Angeles Central Library, an architectural landmark and historic cultural monument.

The caravan meets at the Gloria McClellan Center, 1400 Vale Terrace Drive, on Wednesday, May 15, 6:45 a.m. and returns at 6:00 p.m. Cost is $130 ($134 with Skyslide). To reserve, call 760.643.2828.

The Center is a one-stop hub of services that range from lunch, travel/trips, transportation, exercise, classes, clubs, and various other activities for Vista’s older adult community.