Culture Caravan November – January Trips

culture caravan let's go travel
Leave the Driving to Us!
Culture Caravan is on the way to some exciting destinations and we invite you to join us! We provide deluxe bus transportation to and from Vista, event tickets, and friendly tour guides.
rose bowl
Rose Bowl Parade and Float Tour on January 1, 2018!

NOVEMBER – JANUARY TRIPS
NOVEMBER

November 7: Ronald Reagan Presidential Library
November 9: Viejas Casino
November 11: Mt. Soledad National Veterans Memorial ($5 off for Veterans!)
November 13: Old Fliegler’s Farm and Bates Nut Farm
November 19: San Diego Symphony presents Mozart’s ‘Requiem’
November 28: Temecula Carriage Ride and Wine Tasting
November 30: Lions, Tigers, and Bears

DECEMBER

December 6: First Wednesday: MiraCosta College Symphony
December 9: Emmanuel Faith Christmas Concert
December 10: Holiday Dinner Cruise
December 13: Holly Jolly Trolley
December 17: Holiday Dinner Cruise
December 19: Holiday Lights Tour by Motor Coach
December 21: Mission Inn Festival of Lights

JANUARY
January 1: Rose Bowl Parade and Floats Tour
…more to come!
holiday lightsHoliday Lights Tour on December 19!
mission innMission Inn Festival of Lights on December 21!
Book Your Trip With Us!
Contact us today for information, and to book your trip.
Call Veronica at 760.643.2828 or email: vgiancola@cityofvista.com
