Culture Caravan November – January Trips

Leave the Driving to Us!
Culture Caravan is on the way to some exciting destinations and we invite you to join us! We provide deluxe bus transportation to and from Vista, event tickets, and friendly tour guides.
Rose Bowl Parade and Float Tour on January 1, 2018!
NOVEMBER
November 7: Ronald Reagan Presidential Library
DECEMBER
December 6: First Wednesday: MiraCosta College Symphony
JANUARY
January 1: Rose Bowl Parade and Floats Tour
…more to come!
Book Your Trip With Us!
Contact us today for information, and to book your trip.
Call Veronica at 760.643.2828 or email: vgiancola@cityofvista.com
