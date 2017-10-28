Culture Caravan November Events

Museum of Making Music and Sea Life Aquarium

Culture Caravan still has a few seats available for the “Museum of Making Music and the Sea Life Aquarium” in Carlsbad. Enjoy a tour of galleries displaying the music lovers that have influenced the industry by making, selling, and using musical instruments and products. Enjoy lunch along with breathtaking views of Carlsbad at the Crossings. Finally, enjoy serene and mysterious landscapes at the Sea Life Aquarium. The caravan departs the Gloria McClellan Center, 1400 Vale Terrace Drive in Vista, on Wednesday, Nov. 1 at 9:00 a.m. and returns at 4:00 p.m. Cost is $68 and includes lunch. To reserve, call 760.643.2828.

Titanic at the Reagan

Culture Caravan still has a few seats available for “Titanic at the Ronald Reagan Presidential Library” in Simi Valley. Receive a tour of the library and the Air Force One Pavilion, as well as a catered lunch under Air Force One. Explore the exhibition, Titanic at the Reagan, where artifacts and accounts from the ship’s passengers will be on display, along with original film footage from the Titanic’s maiden voyage. The caravan departs the Gloria McClellan Center, 1400 Vale Terrace Drive in Vista, on Tuesday, Nov. 7 at 7:00 a.m. and returns at 6:00 p.m. Cost is $126 and includes lunch. To reserve, call 760.643.2828.