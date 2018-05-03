Culture Caravan May Trips

MAY TRIPS

All trips depart from and return to the Gloria McClellan Center, 1400 Vale Terrace Drive in Vista.

Register online at gmacvista.com or call 760.643.2828.

THE HUNTINGTON LIBRARY, ART COLLECTIONS, AND BOTANICAL GARDENS

Thursday, May 3, 7:00 am to 5:00 pm, $82

The Huntington is a mixture of art, literature, science, and the wonders of nature. Come explore with us.

LIONS, TIGERS, AND BEARS Thursday, May 10, 8:00 am to 5:00 pm, $89 Join us and support the effort to preserve a place where rescued animals can “live out the rest of their lives with

dignity.” We will enjoy some downhome cooking at Janet’s Montana Ranch.

“CELTIC WOMAN: HOMECOMING” AT CIVIC THEATRE

Friday, May 18, 5:30 pm to 10:00 pm, $113 Multi-platinum international music sensation and 2017 Grammy® Nominee, “Celtic Woman,” returns for the “Homecoming” tour. This inspiring live concert experience features Irish traditional

and contemporary standards in the group’s award winning signature style.

MADE IN SAN DIEGO

Wednesday, May 23, 8:00 am to 5:30 pm, $64

Explore guitar construction from wood selection to final assembly. Ballast Point continues to expand its production of beers throughout San Diego County with three locations operating at full capacity. Enjoy a homemade Italian meal at

Cucina Basilico, where they make the pasta fresh every day!

HAPPY BIRTHDAY MR. PRESIDENT

Tuesday, May 29, 11:15 am to 6:00 pm, $67

Celebrate the birthday of the 35th President of the United States at Bowers Museum for a guided tour of the exhibition “American Visionary: John F. Kennedy’s Life and Times. Afterwards, we will keep the celebration going with dinner and

ice cream at Farrell’s, “making memories since 1963.”