Culture Caravan May & June Trips

Vista, CA — Culture Caravan provides deluxe, roundtrip transportation to destinations throughout Southern California, event tickets, and friendly tour guides. Purchase a one-day or multi-day trip through Culture Caravan and leave the driving to us!



Book Your Trip Online!



May Trips

May 11: Mushrooms, Catfish & Dinosaurs

May 15: OUE Skyspace Tour and Biltmore Hotel

May 31: Crime Lab and High Performance Cars

June Trips

June 2: “Menopause the Musical” at Welks

June 4: Balboa Park and National Parks Adventure 3-D Film

June 6: San Diego County Fair “OZ-some”

June 11: Japanese American National Museum and Little Tokyo

June 26: Historic Redlands Tour

Current Brochure

For the April thru June 2019 brochure, click here.

Customer Service760.643.2828

Monday – Friday, 9am to 1pm or email us.

Cancellation Policy:

DAY TRIPS: Full Payment is due at the time of reservation.

Written cancellation received 30 days or more prior to trip date shall be entitled to a full refund, less the greater of 10% of fees paid or $10 service fee per person.



Written cancellations received fewer than 30 days prior to trip date shall not be entitled to a refund of any amount.

Overnight Trips: A $50 deposit is due for each traveler at time of reservation. 100% of trip cost is due no later than 45 days prior to travel date. Written cancellation received no later than 45 days prior to the first day of travel shall receive a full refund less a $50 processing fee. Written cancellations received fewer than 45 days prior to first day of travel shall not be entitled to a refund of any amount.

“Culture Caravan trip itineraries and amenities are based on the information available at the time they are advertised and are subject to change without notice.

Changes beyond Culture Caravan’s control are not subject to refund.”