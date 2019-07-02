Loading...
Culture Caravan – Gloria McClellan Center Events

By   /  July 1, 2019  /  No Comments

Gambling? Entertainment? Why Not Both?

Vista, CA — Join us at Pala Casino’s 60+ Club for Matt Mauser’s Frank Sinatra Tribute.  Prefer to gamble? This is the place! You can always do both!

Culture Caravan has a few seats left on the trip, Tuesday, July 9.  The motorcoach departs the Gloria McClellan Center, 1400 Vale Terrace Drive in Vista at 9:45 AM and returns at 4:30 PM.  Cost is only $10. To reserve call 760-643-2828.

The Center is a one-stop hub of services that range from lunch, travel/trips, transportation, exercise, classes, clubs, and various other activities for Vista’s older adult community.

Carlsbad Food and Wine Tour, Aug. 18

There are still tickets left for the Culture Caravan Carlsbad Food & Wine Tour on August 18th.  This guided walking tour includes historic, cultural, and architectural buildings, as well as unique eateries and wine tasting rooms in Carlsbad. The bus leaves the Gloria McClellan Center, 1400 Vale Terrace Drive in Vista, at 10:45 a.m. and returns at 3:30 p.m.  Cost is $94.  To reserve, call 760.643.2828.

