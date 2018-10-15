Cultural Traditions of México Are Coming to the California Center for the Arts

Escondido, CA. – October 2018 – Mexican folkloric ballet ensemble, Ballet Folklórico de México de Amalia Hernández dances their way to the California Center for the Arts, Escondido on Thursday, October 18, 2018 starting at 7:30pm.

In 2018, Ballet Folklórico de México de Amalia Hernández will return to the United States for an extended multi-city tour featuring renewed performances of the company’s classic choreography.

Founded in 1952 by dancer and choreographer Amalia Hernández, Ballet Folklórico brings together the music, dance and costume of Mexican folklore from pre-Colombian civilizations through the modern era.

With its permanent home at the Palacio de Bellas Artes, one of Mexico City’s most historic venues, the company has developed choreography for 40 ballets, composed of 76 folk dancers who have performed extensively across Mexico and abroad.

In addition to the show, the Center is offering a special dining experience, inspired by Ballet Folklórico de México de Amalia Hernández. The “A Latin Flair” dining experience, which takes place at 6pm at our Lyric Court, is available for purchase for just $35. Included in the meal is stacked nacho station, Cesar salad, Buñuelos, and a complimentary Sangria, (for those ages 21 and older).

Tickets are on sale online at artcenter.org or at the Center ticket office at 340 N. Escondido Blvd., Escondido, Ca 92025, or by calling 800.988.4253. The ticket office is open Tue. – Sat. 12–6 PM, and Sun. 12–5 PM.

Get more information about the show here: http://artcenter.org/event/ballet-folklorico-de-mexico-de-amalia-hernandez/

About California Center for the Arts, Escondido… With a mission of bringing people together to discover, create and celebrate the arts, California Center for the Arts, Escondido is the cultural center of North San Diego County.

The Center’s unique campus includes a 1,523-seat concert hall, a 404-seat theater, a contemporary art museum, art and dance studios, and a full-service conference center with meeting and banquet facilities. The Center also runs an extensive education program and produces free community events. San Diego Magazine named the Center the “Best Limited Engagement” in North County. The Center was named in the Top Five for U-T San Diego’s Readers Poll for “Best Live Music Venue” and the Top Five for “Best Place to Get Married.” In 2016, the Center was named “Organization of the Year” by the Escondido Chamber of Commerce. In 2018, the Center was chosen as one of fifteen cities from all over the country to be awarded a grant known as the Levitt AMP [Your City] grant. The Center received $25K in matching funds to present the Levitt AMP Escondido Music Series, which is a minimum of 10 free outdoor concerts presented over 10 to 12 consecutive weeks during 2018.

The Center is located at 340 N. Escondido Blvd. in Escondido. The Ticket Office can be reached at (800) 988-4253. Tickets can also be purchased online. To learn more, including performance dates, times, and ticket information, visit artcenter.org.