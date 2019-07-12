Culichi Town, Sushi & Marisco Restaurant Opens for Business Today

TR Robertson

TR Robertson — The wait is finally over for brothers Emanuel and Rafael Herrera as all the I’s are dotted, t’s are crossed and the doors are open for customers to enjoy the flavors of Sinaloan Mexican styled seafood dishes for lunch and dinner as well as a large selection of delicious Mexican breakfast dishes to choose from. The restaurant, located at 307 Vista Village Dr., across from Raising Cane’s and The Wave Waterpark, has ample parking as well as a large dining and bar area, not to mention plenty of flat screened T.V.’s wrapped around the restaurant. With over 70 employees, and possibly more to join the Herrera’s brothers, good service and good food should be no problem.

The flavors of the restaurant come from Culiacan, Sinaloa, Mexico, and are primarily based around a wide selection of seafood; such as shrimp, scallops, octopus, and numerous fish selections. A wide range of appetizers are offered as well, not to mention a large range of Tostadas, Seafood Main Dishes, and an interesting selection of snack dishes for sharing. One of the unique features of Culichi Town is the Sushi Natural Rolls and Breaded Rolls. The rolls come in a variety of combinations, not only with seafood, but many offer chicken, beef and bacon options. Culichi town also offers Party Trays to go and they do have a kids menu as well.

This growing chain is primarily in California, with 10 restaurants in California, but they also appear in Illinois, Texas, Nevada and will soon be adding 7 additional restaurants in California and Arizona.

The best way to find out about Culichi Town is to stop in, order a mixed drink, one of their large selection of craft beers or something non-alcoholic, while to wander through the large menu and select something unique to try.