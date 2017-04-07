CSUSM Men’s Soccer Adds Six to 2017 Roster

Men’s Soccer ..SAN MARCOS, CA – The Cal State San Marcos men’s soccer team and head coach Ron Pulvers announced the addition of six new players to the 2017 roster. Omar Garcia, Rodrigo Rodriguez, Noah Park, Spencer Griffith, Jacob Cuccia and Will McLeod will don the Cougar blue and black in the fall of 2017.

“We have added a terrific recruiting class to our young, up-and-coming program,” Pulvers said. “We have added three mid-year players that have already had an impact in our program and three incoming freshmen that we believe have tremendous potential.

“First and foremost these young men possess the character and personality qualities that fit the culture and core values of our soccer program. Additionally, each of these prospects have demonstrated a commitment to academic achievement. Last, each of these men are excellent soccer players who we expect to compete for immediate playing time, adding both quality and much needed depth that the CCAA requires.”

OMAR GARCIA …

Escondido La Costa Canyon HS 5’10” 150 lbs. – • Three-time National Cup finalist • Winner of Santa Clara Men’s Soccer Invitational • CIF Division I champion

San Diego Union Tribune All-Academic Team • 2015 All- Avocado West First Team • Surf Cup Champion • 2015 La Costa Canyon Offensive MVP

2015-2016 San Diego Union Tribune players to watch

Pulvers on Garcia … “We are extremely excited to welcome Omar into our program. Omar was highly recruited until a torn ACL put the brakes on the college search. We were very fortunate that Omar decided to stay close to home and attend CSUSM. When fit, Omar is a box to box central midfielder who can initiate attacks, link the team, and also make the final pass. He is a smooth and fluid passer who combines those qualities with his tireless energy. We are looking forward to integrating Omar into our program.”

RODRIGO RODRIGUEZ

5’9″ 174 lbs. • Valley Center Valley Center HS • Valley League MVP • Valley League Player of the Year • All-CIF First Team

Pulvers on Rodriguez

“Rodrigo is another local product who has joined us this spring after enrolling in the fall. He is a strong, fast athletic striker who likes to play, both with his back to goal as well as facing the goal. He is both footed and has a knack for finding the back of the net. We look forward to Rodrigo providing much danger for opposing defenses.”

NOAH PARK

5’8″ 145 lbs. – Canby, Ore. Notre Dame de Namur/Canby HS • Played in 20 games in two years for Notre Dame de Namur

Compiled two assists for the Argonauts

Pulvers on Park

“Noah came to us from Notre Dame de Namur where, in 2016, he appeared in 17 of 18 matches, starting two of those. We have been thoroughly impressed with Noah so far. He possesses both quickness in tight areas as well as breakaway pace. He has soft feet and is technical enough to undo defenses collectively or individually. I am confident that, in our system, he will flourish and be an absolute handful for the opposition.”

SPENCER GRIFFITH

Westlake Village Agoura HS – 6’3″ 175 lbs. • US Soccer Development Academy Player SBSC BU14 • BU18 National Champions 2016 SBSC • Cal South Team of the Year 2016 SBSC

Marmonte League Champions 2016,2017 • 2016 All-CIF First Team • 2015, 2016 Team MVP

Pulvers on Griffith

“Spencer plays his club soccer with the highly successful Santa Barbara Soccer Club (SBSC) where he was a member of the USSDA U17-18 team and 2016 USYSA National Championship squad. Spencer is a big, bright central defender who possesses excellent technical capabilities. Spencer is actually quite an elegant player for his size; his passing qualities are excellent and he plays with an abundance of composure. We expect Spencer to be a big piece to our puzzle moving forward.”

JACOB CUCCIA

Camarillo Camarillo HS • 5’7″ 140 lbs. • Four-time Scholar-Athlete Award honoree • Four-time Academic Excellence Award winner for GPA of 3.8 or higher

Coastal Canyon League All-Academic Scholar-Athlete • All-Ventura County Team • Three-time All-Coastal Canyon League • 2017 all-league first team

2017 All-CIF First Team

Pulvers on Cuccia

“Jacob is an excellent wide player. A natural left-sided player, Jacob has the capability to attack from either side. He is a superb passer of the ball, but what makes Jacob especially dangerous is his ability to attack defenders on the dribble. He is also an excellent striker of the ball and has a hunger to score goals.”

WILL MCLEOD

Frisco, Texas Centennial HS 5’11” 150 lbs. • Member of National Honors Society • All-District and All-Region honoree • Currently leading the district in scoring

Plays for and is a team captain at Solar Chelsea Academy

Pulvers on McLeod

“Will is the first player we have successfully recruited from Texas. He is a tireless left back who has excellent range and is full of natural athletic ability. His end line to end line energy will give us greater attacking potential from wide areas. He has played at a very high level in Dallas, Tex. and we look forward to him bringing those high level performances to our program.”