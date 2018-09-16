CSUSM Fall Sports UNDEFEATED in CCAA

SAN MARCOS, Calif. – The Cal State San Marcos fall sport teams have remained undefeated in California Collegiate Athletic Association (CCAA) action in the Cougars’ first two weeks of competition.

“Our fall teams’ early success in conference play is not a surprise,” said Director of Athletics Jennifer Milo . “Our teams have been working extremely hard to show that we are ready and poised to compete for CCAA championships.”

Cougars Sweep SF State, Improve to 3-0 in CCAA

9/15/2018

SAN MARCOS, Calif. – The Cal State San Marcos volleyball team collected its first California Collegiate Athletic Association (CCAA) sweep on Saturday night by defeating San Francisco State at The Sports Center. The Cougars improved to 3-0 in conference and 7-4 overall with the win.

Cougars Open 2018 at USD Invite

9/15/2018 | Women’s Cross Country

In their first race under the leadership of new head coach Torrey Olson , the Cal State San Marcos women’s cross country team got their feet wet by competing in the University of San Diego Invite on Saturday morning. The Cougars placed fifth with 66 points over the 6-kilometer course.