CSUSM Drops Five Set Battle with No. 8 Nebraska-Kearney

SAN MARCOS, CA – In the 2018 Cougar Classic finale, the Cal State San Marcos volleyball came out ready to fight but came up just short by falling in five sets to No. 8 Nebraska-Kearney.
No. 6 Nebraska-Kearney (4-0) 3 – CSUSM (2-2) 2

