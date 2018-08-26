CSUSM Drops Five Set Battle with No. 8 Nebraska-Kearney

SAN MARCOS, CA – In the 2018 Cougar Classic finale, the Cal State San Marcos volleyball came out ready to fight but came up just short by falling in five sets to No. 8 Nebraska-Kearney.
No. 6 Nebraska-Kearney (4-0) 3 – CSUSM (2-2) 2
