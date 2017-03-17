CSUSM Cougar Athletics

CSUSM RANKS IN CCAA STATISTICS The Cougars are back on top in the CCAA with a .312 batting average (218-for-699). Cal Poly Pomona ranks second with a .310 clip.

Thanks to junior shortstop Tyler Place ‘s CCAA-leading 15 doubles, CSUSM ranks No. 1 in the conference with 55 doubles. Cal State LA is second in the conference with 51 doubles.

The Seawolves suffered a four-game sweep by the hands of then-No. 19 Chico State last weekend. SSU only mustered nine runs in 34 innings while relinquishing 29 runs.

Senior outfielder Daniel Caresio leads the CCAA with a .538 on-base percentage after recording a third conference-best 17 walks.

In the CCAA Preseason Poll, SSU was picked to finish fourth out of six teams in the north. AHEARN NAMED A SAN DIEGO HALL OF CHAMPIONS STAR OF THE MONTH Senior starting pitcher Taylor Ahearn was named a San Diego Hall of Champions Star of the Month for February.

was named a San Diego Hall of Champions Star of the Month for February. The right-hander went 3-1, registering 25 strikeouts versus just a single walk in 29.1 innings. Ahearn tossed a complete game shutout over San Diego Christian and a seven-inning complete game at Concordia-Irvine, allowing only one run.

Ahearn is CSUSM’s second Star of the Month for 2017. Men’s basketball junior guard Ethan Alvano received the honor in January. CSUSM MADE 1ST APPEARANCE IN TOP 10 NCBWA WEST REGION The Cougars made their National Collegiate Baseball Writers Association (NCBWA) West Region debut in the second week of the season, earning a No. 6 ranking.

In week two of 2016, CSUSM received votes after compiling an 8-4 record. TORRES EARNS CCAA WEEKLY HONOR Sophomore catcher Isaias Torres was named CCAA Player of the Week for the week of Feb. 13-20. He started all four games behind the plate and hit .500 (7-for-14) with eight RBIs, seven hits, two runs and a .714 slugging percentage. Torres had three doubles, a sacrifice fly and handled 22 putouts in the series. This was CSUSM’s first conference weekly honor in program history. NCBWA 2017 PRESEASON HONORS The National Collegiate Baseball Writers Association (NCBWA) selected junior shortstop Tyler Place to the first team.

to the first team. This marks the first time in program history a player has received a NCAA Division Regional honor. THE GUILIANO FILE Head coach Matt Guiliano became CSUSM’s second coach in program history this past summer.

became CSUSM’s second coach in program history this past summer. Guiliano spent nine seasons as the University of Sioux Falls Head Baseball Coach where he accumulated a 175-236-1 (.426) record.

A graduate of USF, Guiliano remains in the Top 5 of several career and single season statistics including third in the all-time career batting average (.452) and first in triples (10).

Guiliano began his college career at Palomar College, leading the Comets to Pacific Coast Conference Championships, a No. 4 ranking in California and No. 7 ranking in the nation.

A Valley Center High School graduate, Guiliano led the Jaguars to back-to-back Valley League Championships and runner-up finishes in the CIF finals in 2000 and 2001. THE CCAA CONFERENCE Cal State San Marcos is a part of the 13-team California Collegiate Athletic Association (CCAA) Conference, made up of 12 Cal State institutions and UC San Diego.

The CCAA is one of the premier NCAA Division II conferences in the nation. Its teams have won more national championships (153) than any other conference.