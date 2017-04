Cruisin’ Grand Schedule …. 2017 schedule

One of the greatest ongoing traditions in San Diego County, Cruisin’ Grand in Escondido runs for six spectacular months. This is a FREE EVENT where more than 5000 visitors and car enthusiasts each Friday Night come to check out the 500+ cars lining the streets of historic downtown Escondido. Cruise nights run April through September from 5-9 pm every Friday evening on Grand Avenue in Escondido.