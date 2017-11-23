“The Crucible” Play at Mission Vista High School

Vanessa Huesias…Mission Vista held yet another amazing show during the month of early November based on the well-known play, “The Crucible” by Arthur Miller. The Crucible is about the Salem Witch trials that were held in Salem, Massachusetts and the Mission Vista drama department did a fantastic job re-enacting this play and put in so much work for others to enjoy.

I talked to the director and drama teacher, Mrs. Jones, and she says, “I put so much into this play. I’m at every rehearsal and I do all the planning and did a lot of sewing of costumes.” She later says, “It’s a lot of work but it’s really paying off because I think it’s a wonderful show.” And right she is. The Crucible was a well put together play and it was very enticing to watch the actors really get into their role with each performance they did.

For example, one of the lead roles, John Proctor, who was played by Mission Vista Senior, Caleb Winkleblech, did-in fact get into his protagonist role. I asked him how hard was it to get into character and he tells me that, “It’s not so hard after a lot of months of working hard. Once you work on it, you can jump into the character rather quickly.” I later asked the same question to Abby Royer who plays another lead role, Abigail Williams in this play. She tells me that, “Getting into character as Abigail Williams was kind of hard because she’s a sly, mischievous girl who will stop at nothing to get what she wants and it’s very different than my personality.”

But the show must go on. In order for Abby Royer to play such a mischievous girl, she had to really “get in the mind of her character”, which later payed off at the end of all the shows as she did an amazing job in playing a hard role.

Stephen Shoemaker, who plays Deputy Governor Danforth, says he got into character by “breaking down and looking at the objective of each line and figured out what I thought of the character. I read my lines before each performance, it just really lightens it up.”

These are just a couple of fantastic actors and actress that did great in The Crucible but while I was interviewing them, I also asked if they had a favorite character or scene in the play. Although Mrs. Jones couldn’t decide on her choice due to her loving this play and the actors and actresses in it so much, Caleb Winkleblech says that his favorite part of the play was actually the rehearsal process. He goes on to say that “It’s really fun to get to know everyone during rehearsal and you really make friends that you’re going to have for a long time in theatre.”

Abby Royer explains that each time she performs, her favorite part is always the courtroom scene where Abigail Williams and the other village girls get into a back and forth dispute that’s full of yelling. She says that’s her favorite because “I think that’s the most intense part of the show and it’s really fun to perform.” While Stephen Shoemaker says something about both regarding his favorite character or scene. He tells me that, “My favorite character in The Crucible is actually Hale because he has the greatest arch in the show. Hale starts out believing that there are witches and then in the end, he’s pleading for them to believe that there aren’t witches. I think Hale has the greatest development out of any of the characters.” But Stephen also has a favorite part through the whole play. He says, “My favorite part through the whole process of the play was the progression. Meaning that through some of the rehearsal process, it felt like we were pushing a stalled cart up a hill. It felt like we weren’t going to be able to reach the top. But just seeing the progress in how the people improved and how the actors really gave themselves into their roles was my favorite part.” He ends it by saying, “Just seeing where we started and then seeing where we are now. It’s like a great finished product.”

I went behind the scenes to talk to Danielle Prince, a Mission Vista sophomore who is involved in Stage Tech. She helped out with the lighting cues and fixtures during the play. She tells me that, “We had to stay at school the Saturday before opening night for 10 hours then we had rehearsal twice that week before opening and then again the day of opening night.” She later says, “It was a lot of work but I’m super happy with how it turned out.”

Along with Danielle, the whole cast of The Crucible says they were happy with how the shows went. Mrs. Jones really did an amazing job directing and the cast worked so very hard and put so much time into this play. All that hard work payed off by putting on such a intense, enticing show for everyone that watched and fell in love with The Crucible. It really came to life, thanks to the Mission Vista Drama Department.