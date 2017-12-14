Crisis Response Team (TIP) Seeks New Emergency Response Volunteers

After 32 years of service, Trauma intervention Programs of San Diego (TIP) continues responding to a high demand need in our community. Providing crisis intervention immediately after a tragedy in collaboration and working side by side with emergency response personnel; TIP volunteers add another dimension to the emergency response system: compassionate support.

Specially trained citizen volunteers provide care and support to residents who have been traumatized by a personal tra gedy or are in a state of crisis. Often survivors are alone, in shock and dismay following a sudden tragedy. TIP partners with Fire, Law Enforcement, Hospitals and the Medical Examiner’s and offers crisis intervention 24 hours a day, 365 days a year. Volunteers are trained to respond to a variety of tragedies to offer support: house fires, natural death, drowning, sudden infant deaths (SIDS), suicide, homicide, community disasters are a few examples.

Tragedy does not discriminate and the need for TIP services will continue to be there. TIP volunteers have provided 95,000 hours of service while assisting over 4,800 citizens in crisis last year. The demand is there, the need is there, what is desired now are compassionate volunteers to help our community.

TIP San Diego is continuing to seek skilled compassionate individuals who have an aspiration to give back to their community. Consider being a TIP volunteer today and sign up for an upcoming academy in your area. For more information visit www.TIPSanDiego.org or call 855.TIPSD.HELP.

2018 TIP Training Schedule

January | East County

February | North County Coastal

May | East County

August | North County Inland

Additional information: http://www.tipsandiego.org/become_volunteer.htm

BECOME A TIP VOLUNTEER IN 2018 – Make A Difference in Someone’s Life. When They Need It The Most

