Crisis Response Team Continues To Respond To Fatalities

On Monday, September 24, 2018, Trauma Intervention Programs (TIP) was requested to respond to a single vehicle, fatal collision in Pauma Valley to assist family members of the deceased.

After 33 years of service, TIP continues responding to a high demand need in our community. Providing crisis intervention immediately after a tragedy in collaboration and working side by side with emergency response personnel, TIP volunteers add another dimension to the emergency response system: compassionate support.

Specially trained citizen volunteers provide care and support to residents who have been traumatized by a personal tragedy or are in a state of crisis. Often, survivors are alone, in shock and dismay following a sudden tragedy. TIP partners with Fire, Law Enforcement, Hospitals and the Medical Examiner’s Office to provide crisis intervention 24 hours a day, 365 days a year. Volunteers are trained to respond to a variety of tragedies to offer support: house fires, natural death, drowning, sudden infant death (SIDS), suicide, homicide, domestic violence, and community disasters are a few examples.

Tragedy does not discriminate and the need for TIP services continues to exist. TIP volunteers provided 95,000 hours of service while assisting over 4,800 citizens in crisis last year. The demand is there, the need is there, what is desired now are compassionate volunteers to help our community.

TIP San Diego is seeking skilled, compassionate individuals who aspire to give back to their community. Consider being a TIP volunteer today and sign up for an upcoming training academy in your area. For more information visit www.TIPSanDiego.org or call 855.TIPSD.HELP.

Upcoming TIP Training Schedule

October 2018 | North County Inland

February 2019 | North County

May 2019 | East County

Additional information: http://www.tipsandiego.org/become_volunteer.htm

The Trauma Intervention Programs (TIP) of San Diego, Inc. is a non-profit organization dedicated to ensuring that those who are emotionally traumatized in emergency situations receive the assistance they need. To accomplish that goal, TIP works closely with local communities to establish emergency services volunteer programs. Highly-trained and screened citizen volunteers are called to emergency scenes to assist family members, witnesses, and other bystanders directly on-scene, during the investigation.