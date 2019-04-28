Crime Stoppers: Fatal Hit & Run w/Video – San Marcos

San Diego County Crime Stoppers along with investigators from the San Marcos Sheriff’s Station Traffic Unit are asking for the public’s assistance in locating a suspect in a fatal hit and run.

On April 15th at about 8:20 p.m., a 60-year-old woman who was walking her dog was struck by a vehicle in the 300 block of Smilax Road in the City of San Marcos. The woman sustained major injuries and was transported to a nearby hospital where she died the following day. Based on evidence left at the scene, the suspect vehicle is a white Ford Econoline series E-150, E-250 or E-350 van and should have damage to the front bumper and grille.

Surveillance video from the area captured footage of what investigators say is the suspect vehicle.

*** To download the surveillance video for broadcast, click

here:

https://spaces.hightail.com/space/XvQJgRHyPu



Anyone with information on the location of the driver or the suspect vehicle is asked to call the Sheriff’s Department at (858) 565-5200 or the Crime Stoppers anonymous tip line at (888) 580-8477. Crime Stoppers is offering up to a $1,000 reward to anyone with information that leads to an arrest. Visit the Crime Stoppers website at www.sdcrimestoppers.org for more information on how to send anonymous web and mobile app tips.