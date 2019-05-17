Crime Stoppers: Credit Card Fraud – Encinitas

San Diego County Crime Stoppers and investigators from the North Coastal Sheriff’s Station are asking for assistance from the public to help identify and locate two unknown suspects who are responsible for credit card fraud.

On March 25th between 6:00 p.m. and 9:00 p.m., an unknown subject stole the victim’s wallet containing multiple business and personal credit cards and identification cards while she was at the Home Goods store in Encinitas. The victim’s credit cards were used at various Encinitas stores during those same hours. Total loss was $470 in personal items and nearly $6,100 in fraudulent purchases

Suspect’s Description:

Suspect #1 is described as a White or Hispanic woman between 25-35 years old. She has long dark hair and was last seen wearing a black/white baseball cap, gray Calvin Klein hoodie, black leggings, white socks and black sneakers.

Suspect #2 is described as a White or Hispanic man between 25-40 years old. He was last seen wearing glasses and a black baseball cap, burgundy Nike hoodie, black shorts and black sneakers.

Anyone with information about the suspects should call the North Coastal Sheriff’s Station at (760) 966-3500 or the Crime Stoppers anonymous tip line at (888) 580-8477. Crime Stoppers is offering up to a $1,000 reward to anyone with information that leads to an arrest in this case.

Visit the Crime Stoppers website at www.sdcrimestoppers.org for more information on how to send anonymous web and mobile app tips.

Media inquiries about this case can be directed at Sergeant Joseph Tomaiko at (760) 966-3524 or email at Joe.Tomaiko@sdsheriff.org or Detective Joseph Jarjura at (760) 966-3519 or email at Joseph.Jarjura@sdsheriff.org.