Crime Stoppers: Armed Robbery – Vista

San Diego County Crime Stoppers and investigators from the Vista Sheriff’s Station are asking for the public’s help to locate an unknown suspect wanted in connection with an armed robbery in Vista.

On January 10, 2017 at about 7:15 p.m., an unknown suspect ran up to a man who was withdrawing money from the Bank of America ATM located at 1025 E. Bobier Drive in Vista. The suspect pointed a black semi-automatic handgun at the man and demanded his money.

The suspect fled on foot and was last seen running into the Vista Royal Lodge trailer park, located at 1010 E. Bobier Drive.

The suspect is described as a White male, approximately 30 years old, standing about 5’9″ – 5’10” tall and weighing between 150 – 160 lbs. He had a light brown, thin beard and was last seen wearing dark sunglasses, a long green hooded coat and tan pants.

The gun is described as a black pistol similar to a Glock.

If you recognize the suspect or have information about this crime, call the Vista Sheriff’s Station at (760) 940-4551 or the Crime Stoppers anonymous tip line at (888) 580-8477. Crime Stoppers is offering up to a $1,000 reward to anyone with information that leads to an arrest in this case. Anonymous email and text messages can be sent in via www.sdcrimestoppers.org.

