Crime Down in Sheriff’s Department Areas

A new San Diego Association of Governments (SANDAG) report is out and it shows crime in all San Diego County Sheriff’s Department patrol areas is down.

All categories of crime show a decrease. The good news—violent crimes such as homicide, rapes, aggravated assaults and robberies were down in 2018. The largest part of the drop was in property crime. This is noteworthy considering the county’s growing population.

To read the full SANDAG report, click here: https://bit.ly/2QeCJu9.

To see the Sheriff’s Department’s patrol areas, visit www.sdsheriff.net/patrol.