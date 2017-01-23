Creek Search – Rainbow

The search continues for a child who was reportedly swept away by rushing flood waters in Rainbow.

Deputies from the Vista Sheriff’s Station, Fallbrook Sheriff’s Substation, Sheriff’s Search and Rescue, along with the North County Fire Protection District and the Camp Pendleton Fire Department Swift Water Rescue Team, are searching a creek in the 4800 block of 5th Street near Interstate 15 and Old Highway 395.

On Sunday afternoon, January 22nd, witnesses called 9-1-1 to report a person being swept away in the creek. Later that night, a body was found in the creek, but conditions were too dangerous to attempt a recovery.

This morning (January 23rd), a man’s body was pulled from the water, as well a car that was submerged in the flooded creek. So far, there has been no sign of the child. The search will continue until further notice.

The Medical Examiner’s Office will be conducting its investigation to identify the body, notify the family and determine the cause and manner of death.

A reminder: if you come to an area that is covered with water, you will not know the depth of the water or the condition of the ground under the water. This is especially true during the dark, when your vision is more limited. A mere six inches of fast-moving flood water can knock over an adult. It takes only two feet of rushing water to carry away a vehicle.

Play it safe. Whether driving or walking, any time you come to a flooded road, turn around.