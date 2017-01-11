Credit Card/I.D. Theft Suspects – Encinitas

San Diego County Crime Stoppers and investigators from the North Coastal Sheriff’s Station are asking for the public’s help to locate two men wanted on suspicion of stealing credit cards and identity theft.

On December 12, 2016 between 12:00 p.m. and 1:30 p.m., an unknown suspect or suspects broke into a locker at the L.A. Fitness located at 201 S. El Camino Real in Encinitas. The suspect(s) took a man’s wallet that contained numerous credit cards. At about 1:50 p.m., the victim’s credit cards were fraudulently used at a Target store located at 1010 N. El Camino Real in Encinitas.

Suspect #1 is described as a black man with a medium build and short hair. He was last seen wearing a white t-shirt and blue jeans.

Suspect #2 is described a black man with a thin build. He was last seen wearing a black jacket, black baseball cap with white print on front, blue jeans with doughnuts printed on them and blue shoes.

If you recognize the suspects or have information about this crime, call the North Coastal Sheriff’s Station at (760) 966-3500 or the Crime Stoppers anonymous tip line at (888) 580-8477. Crime Stoppers is offering up to a $1,000 reward to anyone with information that leads to an arrest in this case.

Anonymous email and text messages can be sent in via www.sdcrimestoppers.org .