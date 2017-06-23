Crash Flips Car, Closes Stretch of Oceanside Boulevard – Video

Daniel Thomas, Intern….A multi-vehicle crash closed Oceanside Boulevard between Crouch Street and Canyon Drive Friday. The incident was reported at 12:06 PM, prompting an emergency response. The crash involved at least three vehicles. TheVistaPress.com was told that a Toyota Prius involved in the collision rolled three times. Two other cars, a Nissan Altima and a Hyundai Sonata, were also involved, both noticeably damaged on scene.

The driver of the flipped car was taken to the hospital from the scene, and there is no word on the extent of their injuries. Traffic was at a crawl as drivers were forced to take alternate routes around the roadway closure. Updates may come as more information becomes available, so stay tuned to TheVistaPress.com

Footage Link:

https://drive.google.com/file/d/0B8p0qW3j4j7bWVRicW0wOVhXd3M/view?usp=sharing