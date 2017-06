Personalized medicine and technology are shaping the future of healthcare as we know it, with San Diego’s genomics companies, research institutions and universities at the forefront.Quantifying this impact, San Diego Regional EDC has released the first-ever study on the San Diego region’s genomics industry. “Cracking the Code: the Economic Impact of San Diego’s Genomics Industry” includes a comparative analysis of the top ten U.S. metros for life sciences, as well as an assessment of local genomics-related firms, talent, venture capital and more.