Cox Charities Supports San Diego Habitat for Humanity’s  30th Anniversary

Through Build Volunteer Projects and ‘30 for 30’ ReStore $10,000 Match Campaign

SAN DIEGO, CA. – November 2018 – For Giving Tuesday, 30 Cox Communications employees descended across San Diego County to work on three distinct Habitat for Humanity projects in the communities of El Cajon, Logan Heights, and National City. Employee volunteers participated in traditional build construction activities such as siding, digging, painting, framing, and roofing at two communities, and at the National City ReStore, a Habitat for Humanity home improvement center, Cox volunteers built furniture, stocked displays, and supported customers who were looking for just the right treasures for their own home improvement project.

“As a Cox employee volunteer, I’ve seen firsthand how important it is for companies and volunteers to support Habitat for Humanity’s efforts to bring more affordable housing to families throughout San Diego County,” said Beige Rivera, an operations supervisor with Cox Business who served as the Cox volunteer lead at the Logan Heights build. “Habitat for Humanity is making our community better one home at a time, and we’re proud to be a part of that.”

Cox Communications, a privately-held technology company that has served the communities of San Diego County for over 50 years, established its long-standing partnership with Habitat for Humanity in 2013, through Cox Charities, the philanthropic arm of Cox that is funded by employee donations which are matched by the company. A volunteer board of employees oversees Cox Charities programs and community giving. Partnering with Habitat for Humanity not only supports affordable housing for families throughout San Diego County, but it also demonstrates Cox’s commitment to veterans and sustainability, which are two of the company’s four primary areas of giving. In the past five years, hundreds of employees have participated in approximately 30 volunteer projects with Habitat for Humanity, such as Women Build volunteer days, traditional build volunteer days, and playhouse build days.

This year marks San Diego Habitat for Humanity’s 30th anniversary, and the nonprofit organization has set an ambitious goal to raise $300,000 by Dec. 31, 2018 through donations, volunteer hours, and ReStore sales. In addition to the hands-on volunteer work performed during Giving Tuesday, Cox Communications supports San Diego Habitat for Humanity’s “30 for 30” campaign and will match up to $10,000 of donations raised for 30 days ending on Dec. 23 at all San Diego Habitat for Humanity ReStore locations in National City, Kearny Mesa, Escondido, and Carlsbad where employees and volunteers are asking customers for donations with each sale.

For more information about the 30 for 30 campaign and San Diego Habitat for Humanity, visitwww.sandiegohabitat.org.

About Cox Communications … Cox Communications is a broadband communications and entertainment company, providing advanced digital video, Internet, telephone and home security and automation services over its own nationwide IP network. The third-largest U.S. cable company, Cox serves approximately 6 million residences and businesses. Cox Business is a facilities-based provider of voice, video and data solutions for commercial customers, and Cox Media is a full-service provider of national and local cable spot and digital media advertising. Cox is known for its pioneering efforts in broadband, voice and commercial services, industry-leading customer care and its outstanding workplaces. For 10 years, Cox has been recognized as a best operator for women by Women in Cable Telecommunications; Cox has ranked among DiversityInc’s Top 50 Companies for Diversity 13 times. More information about Cox Communications, a wholly owned subsidiary of Cox Enterprises, is available at www.cox.com and www.coxmedia.com.

About San Diego Habitat for Humanity… People in our community partner with San Diego Habitat for Humanity to build or improve a place they can call home. Habitat homeowners build their homes alongside volunteers and pay an affordable mortgage. With our help, Habitat homeowners achieve the strength, stability, and independence they need to build a better life for themselves and their families.

Habitat for Humanity exists through volunteer labor and contributions of money, land and materials, including purchases and donations to the ReStore, Habitat’s discount home improvement retail center. For more information, visit www.sandiegohabitat.org or call 619-283-HOME (4663).