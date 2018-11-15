Cox Charities awards $80K to 11 San Diego County Nonprofit Organizations

SAN DIEGO, CA. – November 2018 – Cox Charities has awarded more than $80,000 in grants to 11 San Diego nonprofit organizations to fund programs focused on youth, education, conservation, and supporting veterans.

The Cox Charities 2018 Nonprofit Grant recipients for San Diego are:

Access Youth Academy ($10,000) Access Youth Academy provides academic support, college access coaching, and mentoring for over 50 low-income youth in grades 7-12. Founded in 2006, Access celebrates a 100% high school graduation rate, 100% college acceptance rate, and has helped 52 high school graduates secure over $6.3 Million in earned scholarships. The organization is based in the Miramar area of San Diego, and serves the entire county.

Big Brothers Big Sisters of San Diego County ($7,500) Operation Bigs offers one-on-one mentoring to children who have a parent serving in the military, connecting them with volunteer "Bigs" who are in the military, retired or civilian. The program provides support to children in military families when they need it most, helping them feel less socially isolated and giving them a sense of community, even if they are new to San Diego. The organization is located in City Heights, and serves the entire county.

La Maestra Family Clinic, Inc. ($9,814) The Cox Charities Nonprofit Grant will enable La Maestra Family Clinic to purchase supplies to enhance the Equipping At-risk Youth for Success program’s current STEAM curriculum and projects. The STEAM curriculum helps equip at-risk youth with skills and self-confidence to overcome barriers and gain self-sufficiency. The main health center is located in City Heights, and additional health center locations include the underserved communities of El Cajon, National City, and Lemon Grove.

• Special Olympics of Southern California – San Diego Region ($5,000) The Cox Charities Nonprofit Grant will support the Special Olympics San Diego (SOSD)’s Schools Program, which encourages inclusion, participation, and leadership in students through the power of sport. The Schools Program introduces sports to special education students of all ages while encouraging the participation of their fellow general population students. Annually, over 1300 students across San Diego County participate in the Schools Program. The organization is located in the Mission Gorge area of San Diego, and serves the entire county.

Veterans Transition Support ($10,000) The purpose of the Cox Charities Nonprofit Grant is to support San Diego active duty service member's transition from military service to civilian life through industry recognized professional training and mentoring in career development, obtaining veteran benefits, and education planning so they do not become unemployed or underemployed veterans at risk of homelessness, family disintegration or suicide. The organization is based in Vista, California and serves the entire county.

About Cox Charities… Funded by employee payroll donations that are matched by the company, Cox Charities provides support to communities in Cox Communications’ service area by awarding scholarships to high school seniors and grants to non-profit organizations. A volunteer advisory board of Cox employees oversees the foundation and its giving programs.