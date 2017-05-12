County Wins 56 National Awards for Programs, Services

San Diego County received 56 Achievement Awards from the National Association of Counties, which recognizes innovative, efficient programs.

“It’s great to see the County earn national recognition on so many critical fronts, from veterans affairs to fire protection,” said Supervisor Dianne Jacob, chairwoman of the Board of the Supervisors. “The awards validate our efforts to better serve the public and speak to the hard work and cutting-edge approach among our employees.”

San Diego’s 56 awards were the most given to any county in the country. The recognition spanned numerous categories, including Health, Financial Management, Human Services, Community/Economic Development, Information Technology, and Emergency Management and Response.

A few highlights among the award-winners:

An outreach program to provide active duty military, veterans and their families with federal, state and local benefits counseling and assistance with completing forms. Since the program began, outreach increased to over 1,070 new veterans and helped submit over 360 disability claims.

A regional fire prevention program to provide consistent fire safety standards across jurisdictional boundaries. The program improved coordination, increased firefighter safety, eliminated duplicative costs, and improved the Insurance Services Office ratings, which could result in lower fire insurance costs for nearly 75 percent of residents in the County’s primary service area.

The County’s quickly developed plans and rapid response to invasive Aedes mosquitoes and increased travel-related Zika cases. Following the County’s treatment of affected areas, there were no locally acquired cases of Zika in 2016.

The electric vehicle program. Since the first charging stations were installed, the County has been able to avoid the emission of 23 metric tons of greenhouse gases. The charging stations are available to both staff and the public. Since December 2014, the stations have been used for over 7,100 charging sessions, with 3,500 charging sessions at the County Operations Center alone.

A youth internship program for at-risk youth in partnership with the local Workforce Development Board. The goal for the program is to prepare youth for high school graduation, post-secondary education and, ultimately, a career. At the completion, the interns said that the knowledge, skills, and abilities obtained during this experience will assist them in getting future jobs.

The complete list of winning programs were: