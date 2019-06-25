County to Use Wireless Emergency Alert to Test Earthquake Warning

All cell phones in San Diego County area will receive this message at 11 a.m. June 27 to test ShakeAlert, the Earthquake Early Warning system.

San Diego. CA –The San Diego County Office of Emergency Services together with the California Governor’s Office of Emergency Services and the United States Geological Survey will be conducting a test at 11 a.m. on June 27 using the Wireless Emergency Alert system. The test will affect all mobile phones in the county area and will evaluate if the system could be effectively used for the California Earthquake Early Warning, also called a ShakeAlert.

At the test time, all wireless phones in San Diego County, even phones of non-residents, will be sent the notification using geofencing technology. The WEA messages are sent to phones during emergencies such as severe weather or for AMBER Alerts. Mobile phones will receive the test message, preceded by a loud tone.

While the tone may be startling for those who are not aware of the test, there is no need for alarm. No action is necessary at this time.