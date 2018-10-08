County Seeks Input On Drug Abuse. Mental Illness. School Violence.

If you’ve been affected or are concerned about these and other behavioral health issues, the County Health and Human Services Agency wants to hear from you.

A series of nine, two-hour forums will be taking place throughout the region to gather public input about the types of services needed in the region to address these and other issues.

The County’s goal is to gain insight from people who have experience with behavioral health issues, school violence and other issues, including people with mental or substance use issues who are experiencing homelessness. The County also wants to hear from their families, behavioral health services providers and community organizations.

You need to register, and you can ask for interpreter services when registering. Register at www.ListenToSanDiego.org or by calling (619) 594-4409. Refreshments will be provided at the forums. Community members will be eligible to receive a $5 gift card for participating.

The information gathered will help HHSA determine how to spend federal and state funding, including Mental Health Services Act funding, which was approved by California voters in 2004. The Act imposes a 1 percent tax on personal income above $1 million for the creation of new mental health programs statewide.

The forums will take place:

Date: Time: Location: October 8, 2018 10 a.m. National University

9388 Lightwave Avenue, San Diego, CA 92123 October 10, 2018 2 p.m. Ronald Reagan Community Center

195 Douglas Avenue, El Cajon, CA 92020 October 15, 2018 9 a.m. Tubman Chavez Community Center

415 Euclid Avenue, San Diego, CA 92114 October 25, 2018 6 p.m. Norman Park Senior Center

270 F Street, Chula Vista, CA 91910 October 31, 2018 10 a.m. QLN Conference Center

1938 Avenida Del Oro, Oceanside, CA 92056 November 9, 2018 1 p.m. Park Ave Community Center

210 E. Park Avenue, Escondido, CA 92025

You can also participate in the following forums to discuss new approaches to the topics listed below.



New approaches to behavioral health services

October 10, 2018 10 a.m. – San Diego Youth Services, 3845 Spring Drive, Spring Valley, CA

New approaches to addressing homelessness

October 15, 2018 – 2 p.m. – Malcolm X Library, 5148 Market Street, San Diego,

New approaches to co-occurring mental health disorders and developmental delays

October 17, 2018 – 3 p.m.- San Diego Regional Center, 2727 Hoover Ave #100, National City,

People who are not able to attend the forums can still give their input at www.ListenToSanDiego.org.