County of San Diego Planning & Development Services – Land Development Code Updates

The County of San Diego Planning & Development Services (PDS) invites you to come learn about the Land Development Code Update. We want to hear from you!

We are undertaking a comprehensive update of the Land Development Code (LDC or Code), which includes the County’s Zoning Ordinance. The purpose of the LDC Update is to help implement the General Plan and Community Plans, and to advance the County’s vision to be Healthy, Safe and Thriving. The LDC Update will also modernize the Code, which hasn’t been comprehensively updated since 1978. For more information about the project please go to:

https://www.sandiegocounty. gov/content/sdc/pds/advance/ ldc.html

As a first step, a series of workshops will be held throughout the County. The workshops will provide a forum to introduce the project and collect your thoughts on the current zoning regulations and processes. Details regarding the first meeting can be found below. We will send an update soon with information regarding additional workshops planned for locations in North County, East County, and South County.

Our first public meeting will be held:

February 28, 2019

9:00 am-11:00 am

County Operations Center

5520 Overland Ave,

San Diego, CA 92123

All the workshops will cover the same information so please pick a date, time, and location convenient for you.

Please help us spread the word – share this message with your friends and colleagues.