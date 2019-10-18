Counselor for Sexual Assault Survivors To Speak In Vista

Vista, CA — Soroptimist International of Vista and North County Inland will host the North County Anti-Human Trafficking Collaborative meeting on Thursday, November 7th, 2019 at 9 a.m., at United Methodist Church of Vista, 490 S. Melrose Ave., Vista (Lower Level in Fellowship Hall). The event is free to the public, and coffee and pastries will be provided.

Guest speaker is Ivonne Olquin, a counselor who works with Sexual Assault Response Team (SART) at the Center For Community Solutions, (CCS). CCS offers individual and group therapy to survivors of intimate partner violence and/or sexual assault. These are individuals of all ages, genders and sexual orientations. See soroptimistvista.org and https://www.ccssd.org/

The North San Diego County Anti-Human Trafficking Collaborative is a Program of Service of Soroptimist International of Vista and North County Inland in partnership with United Methodist Church of Vista. The Collaborative is a diverse group of individuals and community organizations committed to eliminating human trafficking and modern day slavery. Our mission is to raise awareness of human trafficking, provide a platform to share information, improve services, educate ourselves and the public, and advocate for policy and legislation related to human trafficking. Our Collaborative Meetings are held bi-monthly on the first Thursday of the month from 9 am to 10:30 am in the at the Church’s Fellowship Hall (lower level) at 490 S. Melrose Drive, Vista. Admission is free and all are welcome. Complimentary coffee and pastries will be available.