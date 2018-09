Cougars Drop Two on Day One of D2 West Region Showcase IRVINE, CA. – The Cal State San Marcos volleyball team dropped a pair of matches in the D2 West Region Showcase on Friday at Concordia Irvine. The Cougars fell in five sets to Alaska Anchorage, who is receiving votes in the latest AVCA National Coaches Poll, before dropping a four-setter to Central Washington in the nightcap.