Construction On Second Phase of Paseo Santa Fe Street Improvements Underway

Vista, CA…Construction is underway on the next phase of the Paseo Santa Fe Street Improvement Project. Crews will begin at Oceanview Drive and work toward Civic Center Drive. Sewer mains will be constructed first, then storm drain facilities and water lines, followed by the undergrounding of overhead utility lines. Surface improvements such as landscaping, sidewalks, and lighting will be completed during the final segment.

Week of Dec 11

South Santa Fe Avenue

Traffic control will be installed and will extend from Oceanview Drive to just south of Terrace Drive.

The traffic control will shift traffic to the east on the S. Santa Fe Avenue, while maintaining two-way traffic.

Work will take place along the west side of the street. Parking will be restricted in this area.

Access to entry ways will be maintained.

The construction is expected to be completed in March, 2020. The City will strive to minimize traffic impacts sometimes associated with construction. The City and its contractors thank the public in advance for their patience as the City works to improve the downtown core.

Sign up for E-Notices on PSF Construction Updates here.