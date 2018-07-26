Consignment Auction At Antique Gas & Steam Engine Museum

Cons ignment Auction

Auction Date: Sunday, July 29th, 2018 Start Time: 9:00 a.m.

Preview: Saturday, July 28th, 2018 from 9AM-5PM & Sunday, July 29th from 7AM-8:45AM

We will start accepting Consignments for the July Auction from Monday, July 16th to Saturday, July 28th. Please call 760-941-1791 for the hours. We will NOT accept any Auctions Lots on Sunday, July 29th the day of the Auction.

Items accepted: running tractors & autos, garden tractors, farm implements, wagon wheels, garden tractors, farmhouse and barn yard collectibles, farm toys and literature, tack and saddlery, historical memorabilia, country primitives, estate furnishings, coins and paper money, and hundreds of other kinds of antiques and collectibles. If you’re unsure of what you can bring, please give us a call and we’ll help you out.

15% Sellers Commission for Running Tractors, Trucks and Autos

30% Sellers Commission for Garden Tractors, Engines, Antique & Collectibles

For Consignment Information please contact: Ashley Jaques for additional information.

Auction held on the grounds at the- Antique Gas & Steam Engine Museum

2040 N Santa Fe Ave., Vista, CA 92083 – (760) 941-1791 * (800) 587-2286

Open to the general public, collectors & dealers alike!

* 15% Buyers Premium

* Cash * Checks * Credit Cards *

* Free Admission

* Free Parking

* Food & Beverages Available

Museum reserves the right to refuse items.

Museum reserves the right to refuse service.

All Items are sold AS IS, WHERE IS. No Refunds

Antique Gas & Steam Engine Musum | 760-941-1791 |

www.agsem.com