“Conserve My Planet” Initiative Celebrates Earth Day

VUSD, Schneider Electric Partner For Innovative Energy Education Curriculum;

“Green Bike” Donated To District Schools To Be Unveiled

Vista, CA | April 2017 – As Earth Day week approaches, scores of students at Vista’s Monte Vista Elementary School are preparing to celebrate a months-long program to educate their peers about energy efficiency. Select students have prepared and delivered presentations on smart energy use to their classmates and have formed a group that identifies ways of saving energy called the “Volt Patrol.” These students will be the initial recipients of a power-generating “Green Bike” from VUSD partner, Schneider Electric, at a special unveiling event on April 19th. These initiatives are the culmination of the “Conserve My Planet” curriculum developed in partnership with Schneider.

At 8:00 AM on Wednesday, April 19th, the school will host an unveiling of the bicycle, which monitors the energy it creates by pedaling the bike, giving riders a firsthand look at how power is generated. Immediately following, students in teacher Annjanette Ziegler’s 3rd grade class will share PowerPoint presentations that they have created by visiting multiple classrooms at the school. All students will be offered a take home energy audit to continue their energy education at home with their families.

“Conserve My Planet” is a fantastic addition to our school’s “Leader in Me” initiative, which is designed to help students take control of their own learning,” says Monte Vista Elementary Principal Charlene Smith. “Kids are capable of so much, and our team works to give them the tools, direction and inspiration to discover just how much they can achieve.”

Says Schneider Electric’s Valerie Houchin, “programs like Conserve My Planet are dynamic ways for us to and apply the work we do with our schools to every day individual energy use and awareness. Helping students to teach one another, as well as their families, about energy efficiency is a multiplier of information, and a great way to educate our communities about energy efficiency.”

Attendees will hear directly from Monte Vista Elementary students about their efforts to educate themselves, their peers and their families. The students will then be the first riders of the power-generating Green Bike, before visiting classrooms to share their knowledge. The bicycle will be stationed at Monte Vista through the remainder of the school year, and begin a tour of VUSD schools during the 2017-18 school year.

Brock Smith, Vista USD Executive Director of Facilities and Operations, adds, “it’s one thing for our district to work with a partner like Schneider Electric to update and modernize our facility infrastructure and make us more efficient in using energy. It’s another when those partners help us bring that information to the classroom and the community, and make these learning moments for our students. We’re grateful to work with Schneider Electric to do both.”

Over the past 23 years, Schneider Electric has successfully implemented more than 625 energy savings performance contracts across the nation, saving its clients nearly $1.6 billion. This project delivery method helps publicly funded entities make capital improvements over longer payback periods and offers many long-term benefits such as improved facility efficiency, occupant comfort, financial management and environmental protection.

CONSERVE MY PLANET GREEN BIKE UNVEILING DETAILS

WHO: Valerie Houchin, Schneider Electric Team Leader, Energy & Sustainability Services; Charlene Smith, Principal, Monte Vista Elementary School; Annjanette Ziegler, Teacher and “Volt Patrol” leader, Monte Vista Elementary School; Brock Smith, Executive Director of Facilities and Operations, Vista Unified School District;

Two Monte Vista Elementary students will also be present to detail their work with Conserve My Planet.

WHAT: Green Bike Unveiling; Conserve My Planet Celebration

WHEN: Wednesday, April 19th, 2017 at 8:00 AM

WHERE: Monte Vista Elementary School. 1720 Monte Vista Dr, Vista, CA 92084.