Conservation Scholarships Announced  for High School Seniors in San Diego County

San Diego County, CA – Conservation-minded high school seniors in San Diego County are encouraged to apply for one of five $1,000 college scholarships offered by the Resource Conservation District of Greater San Diego County (RCD). The RCD Conservation Scholarship Program is for graduating high school seniors who are pursuing further education in the fields of resource conservation, environmental sciences, or agriculture.

This is the 29th year that the RCD has offered these scholarships to students throughout San Diego County. Applicants must be high school seniors who are planning to attend college in the fall of 2018. The scholarship application link, eligibility requirements, and background information can be found on the RCD website athttp://rcdsandiego.org/conservation_scholarship.aspx. The deadline for online submissions is April 10, 2018.

“These scholarships are ideal for students who have a real passion about resource conservation or agriculture,” says Sheryl Landrum, RCD Executive Director. “They are not strictly academic scholarships, but also take into account the applicant’s original essay, relevant experience, and letters of recommendation,” she added.

For more information about the Resource Conservation District and its Conservation Scholarship Program, please contact Britney Munoz at 619-562-0096 or britney.munoz@rcdsandiego.org. Or visit www.rcdsandiego.org.