Confirmed Last Transmission – Thomas Calabrese

Roger That

Thomas Calabrese… The mortars dropped in on the Marines like fire from hell and the jungle warriors instinctively dived for cover. The screams of anguish of those who had been hit filled the morning air and once the location of the enemy’s mortar position was determined, grunts grabbed their weapons and raced into harm’s way while Corpsmen risked their lives to tend to the injured. Coordinates were radioed in and Medivac helicopters responded as controlled chaos encompassed the area. Grunts went from zero to ninety is less than a second, their hearts pounding in their ears, blood pumping through their veins and adrenalin fueling their muscles. Once the injured were taken away and the enemy was neutralized or escaped, the ground pounders gradually downshifted from overdrive to neutral.

It was May 15, 1969, and the clear and search mission was in its 45th day in the Quang Nam province of South Vietnam. Lima Company, Third Battalion, 26th Marines fought the entrenched elements of the 31st and 141st North Vietnamese regiments in Operation Oklahoma Hills.

There were hundreds of fighting Marines in the jungles of South Vietnam today trying to be as precise and workmanlike as possible when calling in mortars, artillery and air strikes so as not to kill their brothers in arms. Combat patrols were doing their best to stay within their sector of search and always radioed in before returning back to their own lines, so as not to be killed by friendly fire.

The Marines of Lima Company were exhausted, but they still humped on because stopping or giving up was not an option or looking any further than the next ridgeline or valley. They were in search of an elusive enemy who had burrowed deep into the ground and only came out of his hole to inflict death and injury. Every time the Marines took a break, you could hear one of them turn to his buddy and grumble about the weather, bugs and even the roots of trees and plants that were always reaching out to trip somebody in the column. The more simple the gripe, the more effective it is, for if a Marine complained about the morality of war, it would be too broad a subject for men who survived by keeping things as uncomplicated as possible.

A Marine infantryman travels by ankle express, but what helps him keep going is that he always has somebody or something to blame for his situation. Logically he knows that it doesn’t do him a bit of good or change things, but it feels a whole better putting it out in the open than letting it eat him alive if he tried to hold the festering frustration inside his gut.

In Vietnam, most combat Marines don’t know what they need to know until they’ve learned it firsthand and hopefully when they do know it, they’re still alive for it to do them some good. When first platoon set up camp for the night in a 360 defensive position, the Marines used the remaining minutes of daylight for some personal time.

Corporal Johnson took his writing tablet out of a plastic bag and wrote a short letter to the folks back home, nothing specific, just something to let them know that he was still alive.

PFC Dowell had a dog eared Western Novel by Louis L’Amour, called; The First Fast Draw that had been passed around from Marine to Marine and he picked up reading where he had stopped the evening before.

Lance Corporal Rader had an old Star and Stripes newspaper and even though most of the pages were too wet and crumpled to decipher, that didn’t stop him from trying to read it.

Corporal Ciccio was browsing through a Reader’s Digest magazine, focusing most of his attention on Humor in Uniform and Wordpower.

Sergeant Farmer was talking to Lieutenant Callan about the killer teams and the personnel assignments for the night ambushes, which included call signs and locations to set up the claymore mines.

Many different types of communications happen during a normal day in the life of a Marine Corps infantryman and it is easy to overlook or take for granted how vitally important that each one is for survival; as important as food, water and ammunition. Communication can save the life of a Marine at one moment and in the very next one, it can touch his soul, bring a tear to his eye or whisk him away from a horrendous situation to a place of tranquility and serenity. The language of war and the military experience is colorful, innovative, brutal and ironic.

The light of day faded away and when the night came, it was like so many others before it, every sound played tricks on the Marines’ imaginations until they thought the enemy was sneaking up on them from every direction and the cloak of total darkness took on human forms. When the sun filtered through the jungle canopy at sunrise, the Marines awakened with a sigh of relief that they were still breathing. Some began cooking their c-rations, others checked their weapon and a few pulled out their novels.

For the next two weeks, the men of Lima Company did their duty, suffered their losses and continued with their assigned mission. Nobody knew when Operation Oklahoma Hills was going to end, but everybody had a guess, which was based more on hope than fact.

“You know what today is?” Ciccio asked as he took a swallow of water from his canteen and wiped his mouth with his dirty shirtsleeve.

“It seemed like we’ve been out here forever,” Johnson answered, “Is it Christmas yet?”

“It’s Memorial Day,” Ciccio replied.

“How do we celebrate?” Dowell interjected.

“Nobody celebrates Memorial Day, it is when you go to the cemetery,” Rader smiled.

“If I don’t make it back to the “World,” are you guys going to come put a flag and flowers on my grave?” Sergeant Farmer asked.

“Where do you live?” Cassidy asked.

“Omaha, Nebraska.”

“I’m in Salt Lake; can I just mail some plastic ones instead?”

“When I look down from heaven, I’ll know who has been visiting me and I’ll put a good word in for you with the Big Guy upstairs,” Sergeant Farmer promised.

“Really” Hanford said.

“I will,” Farmer reiterated.

“I mean, do you really think a reprobate like you is going to heaven, you’ll be lucky if they take you in hell,” Hanford joked.

“In case you haven’t noticed, we’re already in hell,” Farmer sighed.

Gunnery Sergeant Garcia, a seasoned veteran of the Korean War and two tours in Nam’ was listening to the conversation and walked over and advised, “You know how you celebrate Memorial Day when you’re in combat?” when nobody answered, he continued, “You survive, that’s what you do… you survive and do your duty. When a baseball player comes up to bat with the bases loaded, he doesn’t hold up the game to do a tribute to Lou Gehrig and Babe Ruth or contemplate his Hall of Fame speech. You guys got enough to think about right now, comprehende?”

“Roger that, Gunny” Williams responded for the group as the command to move out was passed down. There was no more talk of Memorial Day from the Marines because when Gunny Garcia said something, everybody paid attention.

Later that afternoon, first platoon came over the ridgeline and was moving down the trail into the valley when they came under heavy fire from three sides. Bullets ripped through the jungle foliage as the Marines frantically tried to find anything that they could hide behind. The North Vietnamese were so well concealed that it was hard to identify their exact locations. The situation went from desperate to critical in less than ten seconds when mortars began hitting nearby. It wouldn’t take long before the enemy gunners made the necessary adjustments and started dropping the rounds directly on top of the Marines.

When all seemed lost, the sounds of jets and propeller aircraft could be heard approaching in the distance. They dropped their bombs with pinpoint accuracy right on the ridgeline then strafed the area with their twenty millimeter cannons until the enemy fire ceased.

Lt. Callan called out to his men, “Who called in those airstrikes?”

No one answered so he demanded, “I repeat, who called in those airstrikes?”

Lance Corporal Beaumont, the radio operator walked over with the shattered, AN/PRC-25 radio and held it up for all to see, “it caught two rounds, it saved my life, but it was useless the whole time.”

“Confirmed last transmission,” was the response from the pilot over the broken radio,” Glad we were able to help you out.”

“Roger that,” came the response from an unknown voice.

Lt. Callan looked around at his men, but he didn’t have any answers for them, “If the radio is not working and nobody called in those strikes, does somebody want to tell me what we just heard, and who that was talking on a shot to pieces radio?”

Gunny Garcia pointed upward at the clear blue sky above the Marines and flashed a big smile, “Maybe some Marine didn’t feel like being buried today.”

On Memorial Day 1969, a profound and unexplained form of communication went to the top of the list.

The End