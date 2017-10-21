Concertina and C-rations – Thomas Calabrese

Just A Nightmare With A Happy Ending

Refuge of the weak, which was the way I began to look at sleep while I was in Vietnam. I was always just on the verge of letting exhaustion have its way with my weary mind and body, but could never completely relinquish control. I needed to always be strong or at least present the image of strength and before long, perception became reality for me.

From the moment I touched down in South Vietnam, every base that I was assigned to was surrounded by razor sharp concertina wire and just outside that barrier was enemy combatants dedicated to my destruction. When I did have the opportunity to leave my sanctuary of stacked sandbags, it was with the sole intention of sending some North Vietnamese soldier or Viet Cong sapper to his final demise before he could return the courtesy.

My squad was part of Marine Corps Third Reconnaissance Battalion and our latest duty was as part of the security force for the 71st Evacuation Hospital in Pleiku. This was Army territory and in most cases a Marine Unit would not normally be sent there, but there was a lot going on in the Pleiku province, including numerous joint covert operations between Army, Marine and Navy units into Cambodia. The CIA and Air America were also using the airfield to transport ‘hard rice’ (slang for weapons and ammunitions) to the Montagnards in Laos. I learned the hard way that it was a bad mistake to ask too many questions, even when they had a direct impact on me, so I focused on my job and kept my mouth shut.

I soon attained the capability to make fairly accurate estimates from the sound of helicopters on how many wounded would be on them. A Huey carried eight and if a Chinook rattled my bunker, that could mean as many as fifty, but it didn’t matter which one or how many inbound medivacs that there were, the medical personnel always rose to the challenge.

The Nurses and Doctors of the 71st Evac earned the respect and appreciation of everyone who had the privilege to witness their lifesaving duties. It was an unspoken vow among the combat units in the area that no matter what happened, we would protect the 71st Evac to the last man and the last breath.

From my vantage point in the camp by the south perimeter I sometimes saw the doctors and nurses walking from the large operating facilities to the shower facilities. They would be covered with so much blood that I couldn’t tell the color of their uniforms. They shuffled through the dirt, with their shoulders slumped over and their eyes void of expression.

This was my second six month extension after serving my original 13 months deployment and except for two five day R&R’s, one in Bangkok, Thailand and the other in Taipei, Taiwan, I had been in Vietnam the rest of the time.

I was given up for adoption as an infant and never knew my biological mother and father, bouncing through the foster care system until I was old enough to sign up for military service. Five different families over seventeen years and while I was not subjected to any type of physical or mental abuse in my childhood, I was also void of any deep affection or emotional connection. My foster parents were all good people and they provided exactly what was required by law; food, clothing, and medical care. If anybody was at fault, it was me because it was not in my DNA to be a needy child and before long my foster family diverted their attention to those who required it more. I would have done the same thing and I bared no ill will toward any of them.

The Marine Corps was the best option at the time for a wayward and restless teenager who had little interest in college, no viable prospects and was tempted by a life of crime which would have undoubtedly landed me in prison. Once I was in the service, I quickly came to the conclusion that military service was just a more evolved version of foster care. They provided food, clothing and medical care and all I had to do was follow orders. Since I did not place a lot of value on my own life, going to war was just part of the deal that I willingly accepted when I signed on the dotted line.

A truck, a desk, a rifle and me, we were all property of the Big Green Machine with our own specific serial numbers. Promotions or responsibilities mattered little to me and whatever command gave me I accepted and whatever they assigned, I did. I was in a country filled with expendable and disposable human beings so I really didn’t feel like this was the time to start complaining about my lot in life

“Sergeant Allison, your squad has patrol, stop by the CP and I’ll give you the coordinates of search,” Lt. Daniel Brewster called out to me as I cleaned my rifle beside my hooch.

“Roger that,” I responded.

I passed the word to the platoon to saddle up and was on my way to the CP when I saw a young nurse sitting alone behind one of the tents. I tried not to invade her space so as I walked past I kept my eyes focused straight ahead.

“Good morning, how are you? The nurse said.

Her words stopped me dead in my tracks, almost as if I had run into the back of an amtrac, “Are you talking to me?”

“Of course I am!” The nurse responded with a big smile.

“I’m alright, how about you?” I stammered.

“I’m fine, thank you so much for asking. I’m Rachel Cooper.”

“It is nice to meet you,” I responded.

“What is your name?”

“Clint Allison.”

“I’m sure we’ll see each other again, but in the meantime, be careful,” Rachel walked away and I noticed the gracefulness of her movements, almost as if her boots barely touched the ground.

As I continued on my way to the CP, I was completely off my game. The nurse’s behavior puzzled me because no one exchanged common pleasantries with me, especially here in Nam’. I could not get the encounter with this woman off my mind and I wasn’t sure if I liked the feeling. I had grown up with a shell around my heart and it had become my greatest survival tool.

Lieutenant Reiser was explaining my assignment and my thoughts were drifting, “You alright Sergeant?”

“I’m fine, sir”

“You don’t seem fine… I can get somebody else to take this patrol.”

“Not necessary sir, I’m alright.”

The North Vietnamese were cunning and devious adversaries and they often put themselves out in the open so they could be seen by aerial surveillance, knowing that we would send a patrol out to investigate. They would booby trap the trail we’d be taking or set up an ambush, but I had a couple of tricks of my own so when we went out, I liked to take a sniper team. On this patrol, Rodriguez the shooter and Cook the spotter, set up on a hill to warn us if we were being followed. Another big problem was those damn booby traps, not just around here, but all over South Vietnam.

Charlie didn’t care if he wounded, maimed or killed, he was just happy to get us out of combat in any way possible. It could be punji sticks, tripwires or land mines. Over my months in country and the dozens of patrols that I had been on, I’ve had the displeasure and frustration to see a lot of good Marines go down.

I was determined to minimize the risks for my Marines so I found a metal flywheel from a burned out generator that was about the same diameter as a bicycle wheel and had a Motor Transport mechanic weld an eight foot rod to the axle so that it spun freely. This allowed the point man in the squad to roll the wheel while standing back far enough so that if he did hit something, he would avoid serious injury. When I first brought the idea of using my contraption, the squad moaned and complained about humping extra gear into the ‘bush.’

“We’ll use it on two patrols and if I doesn’t work, we’ll dump it,” then added, “It may take us a little longer, but what the hell, it’s not like any of us has got any place to go.”

It was physically exhausting to roll the metal wheel over dirt, mud and up the hills so we switched point men every one hundred meters. On our second patrol using it, the point man rolled through a tripwire, causing a Chinese Communist grenade to explode and if he had been standing eight feet closer, he would have been killed, but instead only received several minor shrapnel wounds. No one complained after that, in fact some of the other units started making their own ‘tripwheel’ which it became known as, to use on their patrols. We all knew that it wasn’t a matter of if, it was a matter of when a ‘grunt’ unit was going to come across a booby trap. On this patrol we made good time as the trail was well-worn from boot traffic and we were only fifty yards from where aerial surveillance had seen an enemy patrol so I passed the word, “Heads up!”

The point man made a turn in the trail and the thin nylon string was knee high and almost invisible to see. The wheel hit it and six razor sharp punji sticks that were strapped to a fifty pound rock to weigh them down, swung powerfully from left to right and anybody standing in its path would have been in a world of hurt. A thought crossed my mind, “Gordon, yell out!”

“Huh?” Gordon replied.

“I’ll explain later, just yell out as loud as you can.”

“Aaoogah!!” Gordon’s voice echoed down the trail and across the hillsides.

Cook, the spotter radioed in, “We got NVA heading your way,”

“How many?” I responded.

“It’s hard to tell, at least twenty,” Cook responded.

“Affirmative,” I took off my flak jacket and helmet and set it on the trail beneath the booby trap then put the squad in position for our own ambush with the M-60 team on a rock formation with a clear field of fire. I was in front, only a few yards from where I set my equipment and we were all concealed among the brush, “On my shot,” was my final instruction.

The North Vietnamese soldiers cautiously moved up the trail and we maintained our silence and when one of them reached down to check my flak jacket, I opened fire with my twelve gauge shotgun loaded with double ought buckshot. He never knew what hit him and the rest of the enemy soldiers were caught in a murderous crossfire as the squad opened up. Those who managed to retreat, found it was only a temporary reprieve as the M-60 cut them down. Rodriguez, the sniper also got a couple of confirmed kills from a considerable distance away.

When it was over, I found out that Holbrook and Washington had gotten wounded in the exchange and Doc Hamlin, the corpsman applied field dressings while I called in for a medivac chopper. Intelligence officers and two squads of Marines relieved us and began searching the dead soldiers and interrogating the wounded. When we made it back to camp, I sent my Marines back to our area while I went to 71st Evac to check on the medical condition of Holbrook and Washington. I was sitting out back on a wooden transport container and heating up a can of beans and franks with a Sterno tab when Rachel Cooper approached me, “What’s on the menu today, Chef?”

“The infamous beans and franks,” I responded.

“You can’t deny that Marine Corps grunts know how to eat,” Rachel smiled playfully and sat down next to me, “Holbrook and Washington are going to be alright. We’ll transport them to Danang tomorrow and from there, Japan. Depending on how long it takes for them to recover and how much time they have left on their tour will determine whether they get sent back to the World or back here.”

“That tell me everything I needed to know,” and got up to leave.

“Standfast Marine,” Rachel called out, “You didn’t invite me for lunch, the least you can do is offer desert,”

I searched through my pack and found two cans, one with pineapple bits and the other with pound cake, “I was saving these for a special occasion, but I guess this will have to do,” I rinsed out my canteen cup and poured the pineapple bits in it and crumpled the pound cake on top of it. We sat there on the wooden box and shared the canned fruit and processed cake and if I do say so, c-rations had never tasted better, of course it could have been the company that contributed to their culinary excellence.

I overhear the talk when my fellow Marines exchanged stories of their girlfriends and romantic encounters and I know it is a mixture of bravado and bluster, seeking more to impress than to impart truthful insight. They speak of some powerful connection that is irresistible and undeniable. Their emotions were suddenly shifted into hyper-speed and it was a feeling that was unlike any other they ever experienced. Even if there was only a shred of truth in their accounts, it was out of my comprehension zone so I dismissed them, but now those stories didn’t seem so unbelievable because I felt it was happening to me.

It was zero three hundred hours when the entire world came crashing down. I was up in an instant and when I looked to the perimeter, I saw thousands of North Vietnamese soldiers charging into the concertina wire, breeching gaping holes in it with Bangalore torpedoes. Everybody was rushing about as a mortar barrage showered shrapnel on us like deadly rain. My first priority was to protect the 71st Evacuation Hospital so I got every Marine I could find and told them to carry every round of ammunition that they could. We set up around the hospital and I gave my fellow warriors their pre-emptive epitaph, “Nobody moves…nobody retreats. We win or we die!”

I had two large ammo bags filled with shotgun shells as I ran from one position to another making sure everybody was ready. The North Vietnamese soldiers rushed across the helicopter landing zone and were headed in our direction. Once again my command was, “On my shot!”

I jumped up and fired off six rounds in quick succession and several enemy soldiers went down, but they kept coming. I swung my shotgun like a club and hit a NVA soldier across the face then picked up his rifle and emptied it at the approaching hordes. When I turned to the right I saw Franklin wrestling with a NVA and a moment later McAvoy came to his assistance and killed the enemy with his K-bar. A mortar blast knocked me to the ground and my shotgun went flying and when I struggled to my feet, my hearing was gone. A helicopter was shot down and when it hit the ground, its rotor disengaged and went cartwheeling through the camp cutting man and material apart. I began to hear whispers where there were shouts of anguish and I slapped my hand against my head to hasten the return of my hearing. A bullet went through my upper arm and when I looked, I saw through the hole in my flesh. A piece of shrapnel hit my thigh and I pulled out the six inch burning hunk of metal and tossed it aside. I should be feeling some type of discomfort, but my adrenalin was at least acting as a pain blocker if not a suit of armor.

It felt like I was on a merry go round of terror and I couldn’t get off the ride. I was picking up weapons wherever I could find one and I didn’t care if they were M-16’s or AK-47’s. I’d fire off a burst, drop it, find another and repeat the process and when I couldn’t find a weapon, I used a wooden tent pole or my fists. Tracer rounds were etching a hundred different portraits all over the landscape and while I wasn’t a dead man walking, I was getting damn close to being a dead Marine running. I continued to lose blood from the wounds that I kept accumulating with every step. The next thing I knew I had transitioned from the hundred yard dash to the low crawl when a burst of gunfire took my legs out from under me.

Through the chaos and carnage I somehow found my way back to the 71st Evac. I was bound and determined to keep my word to fight to the last breath even if I only had a few of them left.

The next thing I knew my head was being cradled in the lap of Rachel Cooper as her soothing words comforted me, “You’re safe now.”

If it wasn’t for the mayhem, a night battle can be a visually spellbinding sight with bombs bursting in air and a variety of illuminated colors projected against the black screen of the darkest morning hours, but nothing was more mesmerizing to me than the sight of this unique woman. My death was inevitable and I accepted it without protest and as strange as it may have seemed to anyone, even those that have been in a life and death firefight, there was no place in the world that I would have rather been than where I was right at this precise moment.

Suddenly I sprung up and it took me several seconds to recognize the familiar surroundings of my bedroom. I was literally frozen in place, unable to breath and only when I felt the gentle touch of a hand on my back, did I have the courage to swallow my fear.

“Having a bad dream?”

I turned around and saw my wife, Rachel, my own personal medivac from heaven, looking up at me. Even in the dimly lit room, I could see her green eyes glistening like illuminated emeralds. Don’t forget the smile that could travel from mischievous to loving in a millisecond and had taken me to places that I didn’t know existed and the sound of her voice was my favorite melody. I was nothing special and if there was only one thing that distinguished me from the thousands of Marines who served in the Vietnam War, it would be that I was lucky enough to find an everlasting love that not only saved me on the battlefield, but every day since then.

I finally managed to whisper these few words through parched lips, “Just A Nightmare With A Happy Ending.”

The End

