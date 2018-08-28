Concert In The Park At Guajome Park Academy Amiptheater

Supporting Guajome Athletics on Friday, September 14, 2018 from 6 pm to 9 pm doors open at 5 pm.
Buy Tickets! – – Front Row seats $30 – Gemeral admission $20
Open Lawn Seating- Bring your chairs and blankets. Delicious BBQ and Refreshments available for purchase!
Alcoholic beverages are prohibited on school property.
Ticket Delivery- Tickets will be mailed to your billing address for all orders placed through September 7.
Tickets purchased after September 7th will be available at will call only. Tickets also available at the door!