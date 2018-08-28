Loading...
Concert In The Park At Guajome Park Academy Amiptheater

Supporting Guajome Athletics on Friday, September 14, 2018 from 6 pm to 9 pm doors open at 5 pm.

Buy Tickets! –   – Front Row seats $30 – Gemeral admission $20

Open Lawn Seating- Bring your chairs and blankets. Delicious BBQ and Refreshments  available for purchase!

​Alcoholic beverages are prohibited on school property.

Ticket Delivery- Tickets will be mailed to your billing address for all orders placed through September 7.

​Tickets purchased after September 7th will be available at will call only. Tickets also available at the door!

