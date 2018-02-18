Concerned Citizens Take A Bite Into Fierce Debate Over Leash Policy

Daniel Thomas— Concerned Vistans flocked to a meeting Saturday regarding Buena Vista Park’s leash policy for the canines roaming the maze of trails at the large recreational area. The meeting was held at 1 PM at the border of the parking lot and the trailhead at the center of a heated debate.

Many in attendance voiced their position on the burning question: Should dogs on the trails at Buena Vista Park (1601 Shadowridge Drive in Vista) be required to be on leashes at all times?

With each speaker offered three minutes to state their opinion on the topic, it amounted to about an hour of passionate debate among dog owners, as well as usual park-goers. Speakers referenced various instances of dog bites. Multiple speakers expressed their concern for their own safety, with one saying “I no longer enjoy my park. It was taken from me.”

Joe Voss, a resident in attendance, stated that his wife and himself were both bitten at the park, and references that both dogs were on a leash. One speaker got emotional after explaining to the group that she had a negative encounter with a dog as a child that left her injured, saying she doesn’t want it happening again.

An observation used to argue that dogs should be off-leash was the behavior that dogs exhibit when on-leash versus when off-leash. Multiple attendees agreed that dogs are more aggressive when being restrained by a leash, which could cause the animal to act more erratic, and potentially cause injury to another animal or a human. A supporter of the off-leash policy was quoted as saying “ I’m a dog person and I love ‘em, but I love them off-leash.”

The only public park listed on the city’s website to offer any off-leash hours is South Buena Vista Park on Mountain Pass Circle, a mere mile-and-a-half from Buena Vista Park. South Buena Vista Park offers off-leash hours every day from 7 AM to 10 AM and from 3 PM to dusk. However, one of the requirements for owners is having voice control over their dog. The rules also state that the owners must prevent dogs from biting or harassing other people or animals, as well as keep their dogs out of the tot lot, basketball court, and parking lot. Essentially, dogs at South Buena Vista Park must be on the sidewalk or on the designated trail.

South Buena Vista Park was mentioned in the meeting, as it is seen as a potential factor of a fair compromise for all, with one speaker proposing a plan to have South Buena Vista Park’s off-leash hours changed to twenty-four hours a day, seven days a week. The rebuttal for that argument was regarding the size of South Buena Vista Park, with a concerned attendee saying that the area covered by Buena Vista Park is much larger than the area covered by South Buena Vista Park.

The current policy at Buena Vista Park is that dogs must be on a leash at all times, as said by a sign at the trailhead. The sign states that violators are subject to a minimum fine of $100.00.

All in all, this debate is still very much alive. Neither side has shown any signs of backing down any time soon. It was said that this topic will be discussed at another meeting next month. It is unknown if there are any plans for a vote to be made regarding this matter at the meeting.