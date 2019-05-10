Completion of Trio Encinitas Transit, Mobility Projects Celebrated

COMPLETION OF A TRIO OF ENCINITAS TRANSIT, MOBILITY, AND SAFETY PROJECTS CELEBRATED, JUST IN TIME FOR BIKE TO WORK DAY

The Coastal Rail Trail, San Elijo Lagoon Double Track, and Chesterfield Drive Upgrades Represent Nearly $100 Million in Quality of Life Improvements

Thursday, May 9th at 8 am a Ribbon Cutting Ceremony will be held at Harbaugh Seaside Parkway a.m. Northwest corner of Chesterfield Drive and San Elijo Avenue, Cardiff-by-the-Sea, CA.

Elected officials and community leaders will join SANDAG and Caltrans to celebrate the completion of the 1.3-mile Encinitas segment of the Coastal Rail Trail bikeway, the 1.5-mile San Elijo Lagoon Double Track and Bridge Replacement Project, and the Chesterfield Drive Rail Crossing Improvements Project. These projects are part of the larger North Coast Corridor program, which exemplifies SANDAG’s complete corridors concept to increase safety, capacity, and efficiency and provide transportation choices. It is an example of what is possible when agencies, organizations, and stakeholders come together to plan and execute visionary projects.

Following the ribbon-cutting, media will be invited to join dignitaries on a guided bike ride along the new Coastal Rail Trail, promoting the 29th Annual Bike to Work Day on Thursday, May 16.

SANDAG Board Vice Chair and City of Encinitas Mayor Catherine Blakespear,

North County Transit District Board Chair and City of Encinitas Councilmember Tony Kranz

California Transportation Commissioner Christine Kehoe

Caltrans North Coast Corridor Director Allan Kosup

Cardiff 101 Main Street Association Vice President Susan Hays

Preview of a Bike to Work Day pit stop with complimentary bike tune-ups and a registration opportunity for the upcoming 29th Annual SANDAG Bike to Work Day on May 16.

Cardiff-by-the-Sea train station slab from the early 20th century discovered during construction.

Chesterfield Drive Improvements and passing COASTER trains on newly double-tracked rail line.

About Build NCC…Build NCC is a collaborative effort between San Diego Association of Governments (SANDAG), Caltrans, and United States Department of Transportation. The first phase of construction is in the cities of Solana Beach, Encinitas, and Carlsbad as part of the North Coast Corridor Program (NCC). Build NCC includes extending the existing carpool lane on I-5 in each direction from Lomas Santa Fe Drive to State Route 78, double tracking the rail line and replacing the highway and rail bridges at the San Elijo Lagoon, restoring the San Elijo Lagoon, and constructing nearly 10 miles of new bike and pedestrian trails. Construction on Build NCC began in early 2017 and will be complete by 2021. To learn more about Build NCC, please visit KeepSanDiegoMoving.com/BuildNCC.