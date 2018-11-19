Community Picnic Celebrates Farm to School In San Diego Schools

Hundreds gather in Balboa Park to sample foods and learn what five school districts are doing to bring farm fresh food to San Diego’s children.

San Diego, CA | October 2018 – Hundreds of San Diego County residents flocked to Balboa Park on the last Saturday of October to attend the first annual Farm 2 School Family Picnic. The event, produced by local nonprofit Community Health Improvement Partners (CHIP), and its Farm To Institution Center, saw families celebrate the growing Farm to School movement by enjoying games, playing with local athletes, and, perhaps most importantly, sampling foods from local vendors and school districts.

The event touted the major benefits of the growing Farm to School movement, and celebrated schools investing in the programs. Primary benefits of Farm to School include :

– Fresher, more nutrient dense foods for children

– Equity of access to fresh, healthy foods for all school children

– Support of the local and state agricultural economy

The picnic was the first public step of the newly created Farm 2 School Collective, a pilot program involving five school districts from San Diego County that were chosen based on their implementation of Farm to School activities. The three primary components of Farm to School programs are: local procurement of food, school gardens, and nutrition education.The districts involved are Cajon Valley Union, Julian Union, San Diego Unified, San Ysidro Union, and Sweetwater Union.

“We think that Farm to School programs and the districts that employ them should be celebrated, and so a party for the community seemed like a great way to do that,” said Prem Durairaj, Director of Food Systems and Research for the Farm To Institution Center. “This picnic was our first step in engaging the public to support Farm to School programs in our schools. The benefits are tremendous from every aspect. And while San Diego is seen as a national leader in the movement, we feel like it’s really just getting started.”

“Our district has made Farm To School a significant part of our nutrition program, from what we serve to how we source food,” says Mark Mendoza, Director of Child Nutrition Services for Cajon Valley Union School District. “So much of the work is done behind the scenes, and so a public showcase like this helps us to connect and communicate with our community and let them know about the great work our district is doing.”

That San Diego County is a national leader in Farm to School is clear. San Diego school districts procured over $19 million (m) from CA farms and fisheries in the 2016-17 school year, an over 500% increase from the $3m procured in 2013-14. Based on current research, this $19m in local procurement will stimulate an additional $11m to $41m for the local economy. This major economic impact goes along with the noted Farm to School positive impact to the environment, child health, and student education.

Food samples at the picnic were provided by a mix of school districts and local food producers, including American Produce, Green Bellies, Pitman Family Farms, and Hollandia Dairy. At noon, a large group gathered to sample freshly picked Julian Apples as part of the great California Crunch.

“Not only do Farm to School programs provide the freshest and healthiest foods, but they make those foods available to all of our school children,” said Durairaj. “From well-off families to those facing food insecurity, our school districts’ investment in fresh foods is a big step toward a level playing field when it comes to nutrition. And because purchasing locally helps local economies, this is also a way to support our local and state economies.”

Special guests included players from the San Diego Guardians ABA basketball team and their mascot, Griff, as well as members of the Legion SD professional rugby team, and the ASC soccer club. All three sporting groups engaged attendees in drills and activities with families to familiarize them with the sports.

The Farm 2 School Collective is already working on next steps to engage with students, staff and parents of the pilot program school districts, with a mix of actions including advocacy, awareness, and celebration. It has launched a website specifically for the campaign that can be accessed at: https://www. farmtoschoolcollective.org/

For more information or to schedule an interview or site visit, contact Prem Durairaj (phone: 868-609-7962, email:pdurairaj@sdchip.org)