Community Pancakes Bring Delicious Support to Operation HOPE Vista

Suze Diaz — A stream of early morning breakfast attendees delightfully enjoyed the Flapjack Fundraiser Breakfast at Applebee’s Oceanside this past Saturday to support Operation HOPE Vista. Identified by the City of Vista in 2003, Operation HOPE Vista (Homeless Outreach Providing Encouragement) is a 501(c)(3) non-profit organization that “provides a safe environment for both homeless families with children and single women to help support rebuilding lives and regaining hope”. Originally commissioned first as an emergency winter shelter for families, it was in August 1, 2016 that the organization celebrated the transition to a year-round, professional case-managed program.

A few early risers arrived just before the 8 AM start, ready to show their encouragement by way of purchasing a warm plate of tasty pancakes, eggs, sausages and red potatoes, accompanied with a hot cup of coffee and a cold glass of orange juice. As the attendees entered the restaurant, joyous conversations and smiles were seen all around. The Pride of Vista Pageant Miss Teen and Junior Miss Queens and Princesses were on hand to help serve as hostesses and seat patrons about the restaurant. Staff and Board Members from Operation HOPE did double duty as ticket takers, servers and assistant cooks, ready to ensure the breakfast attendees received their food in good time.

Photos by Suze Diaz

Not all stories of homelessness are the same. Different circumstances and different causes lead to situations that people find themselves in dire straits. Operation HOPE offers shelter residents the understanding that they are not alone and provides the tools to help break the cycle of hopelessness by offering assistance in providing job skills, educational opportunities, housing and other services through their case management program. Shelter residents can once again regain control of their lives for a better future.

Director of Resource Development Nicole Ketcher, Board President Cindy Taylor and Board Member Satia Austin are part of a devoted compassionate team of individuals who are dedicated to raise awareness, working together with other cities and agencies in a collaborative effort to end homelessness in our local communities. Marveling at the huge outpouring of support and efforts of others pulling together for a good cause lends great comfort knowing that there is always someone there to give a helping hand.

There are always opportunities to show support at the facility at 859 East Vista Way by volunteering. Volunteers provide a consistent sense of community. Gifts of your time, providing needed supplies, prepare and serve an evening meal for a night, serve on a committee or contributions of financial donations are always welcomed. Together, we can ALL make a difference and give the gift of HOPE.

The next calendar fundraising event is a golf tournament at Boulder Oaks Golf Club on 10333 Meadow Glen Way East in Escondido. Hosted by New Community Church of Vista on Saturday, October 13, 2018, the event will be benefiting Operation HOPE Vista. Entry fee includes green fees, cart, raffle ticket, lunch and driving range. The tournament will have 1st, 2nd and 3rd place team awards and will receive an automatic entry in the Randy Jones Invitational Golf Tournament. Fun contests to win cash prizes and other raffle prizes will be available. Everyone is welcome to join in the festivities and enjoy the day!

For registration and more information on the upcoming golf tournament fundraiser, please visit sdchurch.com; any questions, please contact Jeff Weber at thewebers242@gmail.com or call 760-579-1128.

For more information about Operation Hope and how you can contribute to assist in making a difference in our community by planning a fundraiser or volunteering, please visit www.operationhopeshelter.org or call 760-536-3880 or email at info@operationhopeshelter.org