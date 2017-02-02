Community Meeting on Proposed Regulations for Wireless Communications Facilities

The Public is Invited to a Community Meeting on Feb. 8
The City will hold public hearings at the Planning Commission and the City Council meetings for formal consideration of the proposed wireless communications facilities ordinances on future dates. The proposed ordinances are available for public review below.
- Public Notice of Community Meeting on February 8, 2017
- Draft Ordinance for New And Substantially Changed Wireless Communication Facilities
- Draft Wireless Communication Facilities Ordinance For Facilities Covered Under Section 6409(a) of the Middle Class Tax Relief and Job Creation Act of 2012
Questions regarding this item should be directed to John Conley, Community Development Director, Vista Civic Center, 200 Civic Center Drive, Vista, CA, 92084, Monday through Thursday, 7:30 a.m. to 5:00 p.m., by phone at 760.643.5388 or by e-mail at jconley@cityofvista.com.