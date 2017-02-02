Community Meeting on Proposed Regulations for Wireless Communications Facilities

The City of Vista will hold a community meeting in the Vista Civic Center Morris B. Vance Community Room, located at 200 Civic Center Drive, in Vista on Wednesday, February 8, 2017, at 6 PM to discuss proposed zoning ordinances regulating wireless communications facilities. The public is invited to attend this meeting and express their opinions on the matter. This Community Meeting provides an opportunity to obtain information and ask city staff questions regarding the proposal prior to any public hearings.

The City will hold public hearings at the Planning Commission and the City Council meetings for formal consideration of the proposed wireless communications facilities ordinances on future dates. The proposed ordinances are available for public review below.

Questions regarding this item should be directed to John Conley, Community Development Director, Vista Civic Center, 200 Civic Center Drive, Vista, CA, 92084, Monday through Thursday, 7:30 a.m. to 5:00 p.m., by phone at 760.643.5388 or by e-mail at jconley@cityofvista.com.