Community Meeting to Discuss Climate Action Plan

The City of Vista is inviting the public to a community meeting to discuss the City’s Climate Action Plan (CAP) and to provide input regarding an update of the plan. The meeting is set for Monday, January 22 at the Vista Civic Center Morris B. Vance Community Room, 200 Civic Center Drive, at 6 pm.

The City adopted its first CAP in 2013. Topics to be covered at the community meeting include the City’s revised greenhouse gas (GHG) inventory and future projections, updated GHG reduction targets, existing measures in the adopted 2013 CAP to reduce GHG, and possible new CAP reduction measures to be considered in the update. City staff and supporting consultants will provide a brief presentation, accept questions and comments from the public, and will be available for questions following the meeting.

Questions regarding the meeting should be directed to John Conley, Community Development Director, at 760.643.5388 or

e-mail jconley@cityofvista.com. Written correspondence should be sent to the City of Vista Planning Division , Vista Civic Center, 200 Civic Center Drive, Vista, CA 92084.